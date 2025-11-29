ETV Bharat / sports

WPL 2026 Schedule Announced: Navi Mumbai And Vadodara To Host 22-Match Tournament

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to kick off the 2026 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) as the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the tournament schedule on Saturday, November 29. Earlier, on November 27, WPL chairman Jayesh George had unveiled the start and end dates of the tournament. However, now the full schedule for the tournament is out, and a total of 22 matches will be played in a stretch of 28 days across two venues.

The first leg of the tournament is set to be held in Navi Mumbai from January 9 to 17. Afterwards, the second leg of the competition will be held from January 19 to February 5. The final will also be played in Baroda. A total of 20 matches will be played in the league stage. The Eliminator will be played on February 3, and the final will be played two days later.

The WPL 2026 auction was held recently, where 277 players were part of the bidding process, including 194 Indian and 83 overseas players. Out of the total count, only 67 players were sold, including 23 overseas cricketers. Mumbai Indians have won two out of the three editions, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have managed to clinch one title.