WPL 2026 Schedule Announced: Navi Mumbai And Vadodara To Host 22-Match Tournament
BCCI announced the schedule for the upcoming season of the Women’s Premier League on Saturday, which will span across 22 matches.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 11:39 AM IST
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to kick off the 2026 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) as the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the tournament schedule on Saturday, November 29. Earlier, on November 27, WPL chairman Jayesh George had unveiled the start and end dates of the tournament. However, now the full schedule for the tournament is out, and a total of 22 matches will be played in a stretch of 28 days across two venues.
The first leg of the tournament is set to be held in Navi Mumbai from January 9 to 17. Afterwards, the second leg of the competition will be held from January 19 to February 5. The final will also be played in Baroda. A total of 20 matches will be played in the league stage. The Eliminator will be played on February 3, and the final will be played two days later.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the schedule for the TATA Women’s Premier League 2026, to be held from 9 January to 5 February 2026.
The WPL 2026 auction was held recently, where 277 players were part of the bidding process, including 194 Indian and 83 overseas players. Out of the total count, only 67 players were sold, including 23 overseas cricketers. Mumbai Indians have won two out of the three editions, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have managed to clinch one title.
WPL 2026 Full Schedule
WPL 2026 Navi Mumbai leg
- Jan 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Jan 10: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants
- Jan 10: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
- Jan 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
- Jan 12: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz
- Jan 13: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
- Jan 14: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals
- Jan 15: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz
- Jan 16: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants
- Jan 17: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians
- Jan 17: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
WPL 2026 Vadodara leg
- Jan 19: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Jan 20: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
- Jan 22: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
- Jan 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals
- Jan 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians
- Jan 27: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals
- Jan 29: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Jan 30: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians
- Feb 1: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz
WPL 2026 Knockouts
- Feb 3: Eliminator
- Feb 5: Final