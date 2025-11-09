ETV Bharat / sports

Ranji Trophy 2025: Meghalaya’s Aakash Kumar Inks History, Smashes Fastest First-Class Fifty

The 25-year-old right-handed batter presented a spectacle for the audience as he produced a range of extravagant strokes. He surpassed England’s Wayne White, who owned the record earlier with a 12-ball fifty for Leicestershire against Essex in 2012. His blitzkrieg in the middle left the audience impressed as he showed sheer aggression.

Hyderabad: Records were shattered in Surat on Sunday as Akash Kumar of Meghalaya inked history with the fastest fifty in the first-class cricket while playing against Arunachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group clash. He managed to reach the milestone in just 11 deliveries and scripted his name in the record books.

Meghalaya were already cruising at 576/6 when he walked in to bat. He wasted no time asserting and took on the opposition bowling attack to smack them all parts of the ground. He dismantled Arunachal’s bowling attack, hitting them for eight consecutive sixes. He remained unbeaten after scoring 50 runs from 14 deliveries, and Meghalaya declared at 628/6.

With the quick half-century, he registered the fastest fifty in first-class cricket. In the list of Indians with the fastest fifty, Bandeep Singh from Jammu and Kashmir was at the top with a 15-ball half-century.

The Ranji Trophy plate group has seen some records being shattered, from Bihar’s Vaibha Suryvanshi becoming the youngest Ranji player ever to Goa’s Kashyap Bakle and Snehal Kauthankar scripting the highest partnership record in the tournament history.

