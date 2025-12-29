World Rapid Chess Championship: Magnus Carlsen Wins Sixth Title; Arjun Erigaisi and Konery Humpy Win Bronze
Magnus Carlsen won the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship 2025, bagging 10.5 out of 13 available points.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 12:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Magnus Carlsen showcased his dominance once more, bagging his sixth World Rapid Chess Championship title on Sunday, December 29. In a 13-round tournament which featured some of the strongest players in the sport, the Norwegian emerged triumphant, accumulating 10.5 points out of 13.
The Norwegian grandmaster won his sixth title after ensuring a draw against Anish Giri in the final round, and it was enough to keep him ahead of the other contestants. It was a dominant run from Carlsen as he won 10 games, managed to draw two, while conceding just one defeat, which came in the Round 7 clash against Vladislav Artemiev.
Carlsen and Goryachkina take World Rapid titles in Doha 🏆🇶🇦— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 28, 2025
🇳🇴 Magnus Carlsen claimed his sixth World Rapid Championship title with a score of 10.5/13, finishing a full point ahead of the field. The women’s crown went to Aleksandra Goryachkina, who defeated 🇨🇳 Zhu Jiner in a… pic.twitter.com/CttWBqavii
The 35-year-old didn’t defend his title last year as he forfeited the championship in the aftermath of the infamous jeansgate controversy.
Arjun Erigaisi, Koneru Humpy bag bronze medal
Russian GM Vladislav Artemiev finished in second position with 9.5 points. Arjun Erigais of India clinched the bronze medal, tying for third place with several other players, including Hans Niemann. He is only the second Indian GM, after the legendary Viswanathan Anand, to win a medal in the World Rapid Chess Championship.
Reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju also had a stellar run in the tournament, but he slipped in the last two days, and it pushed him to 20th place, tying with several players with a tally of 8.5 points. Nihal Sarin finished 19th while Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa placed 28th with an identical number of points.
Standings | Final | 2025 FIDE World Rapid & Women’s World Rapid Championships— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 28, 2025
Champions are crowned!
• Open: 🇳🇴 Magnus Carlsen becomes World Rapid Champion for the 6th time, scoring 10.5 points
• Women: Alexandra Goryachkina is crowned Women’s World Rapid Champion after… pic.twitter.com/ruNetfRXiX
In the women’s section, Indian chess star Koneru Humpy suffered a heartbreak in her pursuit of the third World Rapid title. She settled for a bronze medal despite tying for the spot. Aleksandra Goryachkina won the title while China’s Zhu Jiner bagged the silver medal. Humpy fell behind two because of the average rating of the opponents.
World Blitz Chess Championship 2025 will be the next target of Carlsen, where he will aim to add another feather to his cap. He had already shared the Blitz title last year with Ian Nepomniachtchi.