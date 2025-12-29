ETV Bharat / sports

World Rapid Chess Championship: Magnus Carlsen Wins Sixth Title; Arjun Erigaisi and Konery Humpy Win Bronze

Hyderabad: Magnus Carlsen showcased his dominance once more, bagging his sixth World Rapid Chess Championship title on Sunday, December 29. In a 13-round tournament which featured some of the strongest players in the sport, the Norwegian emerged triumphant, accumulating 10.5 points out of 13.

The Norwegian grandmaster won his sixth title after ensuring a draw against Anish Giri in the final round, and it was enough to keep him ahead of the other contestants. It was a dominant run from Carlsen as he won 10 games, managed to draw two, while conceding just one defeat, which came in the Round 7 clash against Vladislav Artemiev.

The 35-year-old didn’t defend his title last year as he forfeited the championship in the aftermath of the infamous jeansgate controversy.