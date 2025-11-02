ETV Bharat / sports

IND W vs SA W Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SA?

India will be up against South Africa in womens world cup 2025 final on Sunday ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The final of the Women’s World Cup 2025 is all set to be played between India and South Africa on Sunday, November 2, at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. The history will be created on the day of the final as the tournament will get a new champion. India are coming into the match after beating Australia in a thrilling contest in the semifinals. They pulled off a record chase of 339. However, the job is only half done, and a formidable opponent in the form of South Africa awaits them in the title decider.

South Africa have been brilliant in the tournament so far, and they lost only once and that too against Australia, who are now eliminated from the tournament. They brushed aside the challenge of mighty England in the semifinal in Guwahati. As both India and South Africa will be eyeing their maiden title, it is expected to be a thriller.

Head to head records

Both teams have played 34 matches between them and with India winning 20. South Africa have emerged triumphant on 13 occasions, while 1 match ended in a no result.

Thus, India has the edge in the matchup and will be the favourites to win the contest.

Live streaming and telecast details for the women’s World Cup final

When will the India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 final be played?