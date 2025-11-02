IND W vs SA W Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SA?
Live streaming details for Women’s World Cup 2025 Final, India vs South Africa.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 10:08 AM IST
Hyderabad: The final of the Women’s World Cup 2025 is all set to be played between India and South Africa on Sunday, November 2, at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. The history will be created on the day of the final as the tournament will get a new champion. India are coming into the match after beating Australia in a thrilling contest in the semifinals. They pulled off a record chase of 339. However, the job is only half done, and a formidable opponent in the form of South Africa awaits them in the title decider.
South Africa have been brilliant in the tournament so far, and they lost only once and that too against Australia, who are now eliminated from the tournament. They brushed aside the challenge of mighty England in the semifinal in Guwahati. As both India and South Africa will be eyeing their maiden title, it is expected to be a thriller.
Head to head records
Both teams have played 34 matches between them and with India winning 20. South Africa have emerged triumphant on 13 occasions, while 1 match ended in a no result.
Thus, India has the edge in the matchup and will be the favourites to win the contest.
Live streaming and telecast details for the women’s World Cup final
When will the India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 final be played?
The Women's World Cup 2025 final will be played between India and South Africa on Sunday, November 2. The contest will commence at 3 PM IST with the toss to take place at 2:30 PM IST.
Where will the India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 final be played?
The Women's World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Where to watch India vs South Africa women’s World Cup 2025 final on TV?
The Women's World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch live streaming India vs South Africa women’s World Cup 2025 final?
The Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa will be streamed live on the JioJioHotstar app and website.
Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry, Shafali Verma.
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.