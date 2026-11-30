ETV Bharat / sports

World Chess Championship: Sindarov Draws First Blood As Gukesh Blunders

Geneva: Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov drew first blood in the World Chess Championship, defeating defending champion D Gukesh in the fifth game after the Indian faltered with a queen move here on Sunday.

Sindarov maintained the pressure and capitalised on Gukesh's error on the 31st move, when the Indian miscalculated at a crucial juncture and slipped into a hopeless rook-and-pawn endgame.

The Reti Opening was Sindarov's choice, and Gukesh found himself on the back foot in the middlegame as white enjoyed better central control and more room to manoeuvre.

Gukesh was in a difficult position and had to spend considerable time to stay afloat. However, the Indian fought back doggedly, and the game appeared to be heading for another draw as he managed to neutralise much of Sindarov's advantage.

The defining moment came after both players had exchanged all their minor pieces, with Sindarov posing a relatively modest problem in Gukesh's attempt to equalise comfortably.

With just a few minutes left before the first time control of 40 moves in two hours, Gukesh made a decisive error by going for a queen exchange, leaving himself with a difficult endgame to defend.

Sindarov immediately sensed an opportunity. With a 10-minute advantage on the clock, the Uzbek calculated the ensuing position accurately, picking off a kingside pawn before following it up with a pawn sacrifice that cleared his path to victory. The game lasted 47 moves.

Gukesh later admitted that he had paid the "punishment" for spending too much time in the opening and subsequently getting caught in time trouble.

"Yeah, for sure. Mistakes usually happen because of a lot of reasons. I also spent a lot of time in the opening. I didn't know my stuff...so, it made sense (to spend more time in the opening). But, yeah, I did get the punishment," said Gukesh at the post-game press conference.

"It was a pretty challenging game. I spent a lot of time in the opening. I couldn't really recall my prep (preparation). I though I equalised (in the middle game) but probably around the time trouble, I blundered somewhere," he added.