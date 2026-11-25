ETV Bharat / sports

World Chess Championship: Gukesh Holds Sindarov In First Game

Geneva: Defending champion D Gukesh of India played out a draw with challenger Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan in the first game of the FIDE World Championship here on Tuesday.

After being a little tentative at the start, Gukesh, playing with black, was able to do what he does best -- calculate like a machine when he was really down on the clock.

The mind games started in the opening itself, as Gukesh unexpectedly chose the Berlin Defence with Black to counter the Ruy Lopez. The Indian faced some pressure early on but found smart moves to hold his position in the queenless middlegame.

At some point, the Uzbek had a small advantage with his better-placed forces and the slightly better pawn structure typical of the opening choice.

Sindarov eventually sacrificed a pawn to make the position a little wild, but as things turned out, the Indian found all the right moves despite the clock ticking away.

For a little moment, it seemed that Gukesh might even take over, but Sindarov made sure that things did not slip out of his hands and repeated the position just in time.

Interestingly enough, the position was repeated as many as five times before the players agreed to a draw. Usually, a three-fold repetition is enough to claim a draw.

With the first game ending peacefully, the next game will be highly anticipated from the Indian perspective as he gets his first white game.