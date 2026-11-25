World Chess Championship: Gukesh Holds Sindarov In First Game
After being a little tentative initially, Gukesh, playing with black, did what he does best—calculate like a machine — when the clock was down.
By PTI
Published : November 25, 2026 at 12:11 AM IST
Geneva: Defending champion D Gukesh of India played out a draw with challenger Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan in the first game of the FIDE World Championship here on Tuesday.
After being a little tentative at the start, Gukesh, playing with black, was able to do what he does best -- calculate like a machine when he was really down on the clock.
The mind games started in the opening itself, as Gukesh unexpectedly chose the Berlin Defence with Black to counter the Ruy Lopez. The Indian faced some pressure early on but found smart moves to hold his position in the queenless middlegame.
At some point, the Uzbek had a small advantage with his better-placed forces and the slightly better pawn structure typical of the opening choice.
Sindarov eventually sacrificed a pawn to make the position a little wild, but as things turned out, the Indian found all the right moves despite the clock ticking away.
For a little moment, it seemed that Gukesh might even take over, but Sindarov made sure that things did not slip out of his hands and repeated the position just in time.
Interestingly enough, the position was repeated as many as five times before the players agreed to a draw. Usually, a three-fold repetition is enough to claim a draw.
With the first game ending peacefully, the next game will be highly anticipated from the Indian perspective as he gets his first white game.
The first game showed that Gukesh came out on top despite playing Berlin with an easy draw. For the record, this was just the fourth time ever that Gukesh played the opening and the other three games had also ended in draws.
The championship will be played over 14 games in all with the player scoring 7.5 points first winning the title. In case of a tied result after 14 games, games of shorter duration will be played to determine the winner.
The time control is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, and 30 seconds will be added for the remainder of the game from move 41.
Taking quick draws is not allowed, as the minimum benchmark set for a draw by mutual agreement is 40 moves. However, a draw can happen through threefold repetition or a stalemate.
The total prize fund for the match is USD 2.5 million. There are USD 200000 up for grabs for every win and the remaining amount will be split evenly.
If the match enters the tie-break games of shorter duration, the winner will take home USD 1.3 million while USD 1.2 million is reserved for the runner-up.
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