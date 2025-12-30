ETV Bharat / sports

World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju Suffered A Shocking Defeat At Hands Of 12-year-old

Hyderabad: The blitz chess saw a shocking result in the ongoing FIDE World Blitz Championship 2025 in Doha. World Champion D Gukesh conceded a stunning defeat to the 12-year-old FIDE Master Sergey Sklokin. Gukesh’s loss in the third round resulted from a late error by Gukesh under extreme time pressure.

On paper, the matchup appeared to be in favour of Gukesh. The reigning world champion came with a blitz rating of 2628. He was up against Sklokin, who is rated around 2400.

Despite the huge difference between the rankings of the two players, the contest was balanced until it entered the endgame. The decisive moment came on move 70. Gukesh was playing with the black pieces, and he had only eight seconds on the clock. Sklokin on the other hand, had 13 seconds on his time clock. At that stage, the Russian teenage competitor offered a rook exchange, and if Gukesh had opted for that, the game would have headed for a draw. However, Gukesh chose a riskier route to move ahead in the game.