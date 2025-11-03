ETV Bharat / sports

Women's World Cup | Harmanpreet Tries To Touch ICC Chairman Jay Shah's Feet Moments Before Collecting Trophy

ICC Chairman Jay Shah, right, hands over the trophy to India�s captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the presentation ceremony after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, early Monday, Nov. 3, 2025 ( PTI )

Hyderabad: World Cup-winning India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur tried touching ICC Chairman Jay Shah's feet during the presentation ceremony at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The incident happened moments before Harmanpreet collected the coveted Trophy from Shah. Then Shah handed over the Trophy to Harmanpreet, who hails from Moga in Punjab. Harmanpreet-led Indian Women's team created history as they won the maiden ICC Women's ODI World Cup by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a pulsating summit clash.

After Harmanpreet collected the Trophy from the ICC Chairman, she joined her teammates as the celebrations began. The Indian players and the support staff were emotional as it was their first ICC Trophy win.