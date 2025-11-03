Women's World Cup | Harmanpreet Tries To Touch ICC Chairman Jay Shah's Feet Moments Before Collecting Trophy
India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, won their maiden ICC ODI World Cup after defeating South Africa by 52 runs on Sunday
Published : November 3, 2025 at 8:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: World Cup-winning India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur tried touching ICC Chairman Jay Shah's feet during the presentation ceremony at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
The incident happened moments before Harmanpreet collected the coveted Trophy from Shah. Then Shah handed over the Trophy to Harmanpreet, who hails from Moga in Punjab. Harmanpreet-led Indian Women's team created history as they won the maiden ICC Women's ODI World Cup by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a pulsating summit clash.
After Harmanpreet collected the Trophy from the ICC Chairman, she joined her teammates as the celebrations began. The Indian players and the support staff were emotional as it was their first ICC Trophy win.
Life also came a full circle for Harmanpreet, who had been waiting for this moment since 2009, when she played her first World Cup. She led the team from the front and kept belief in the team despite the hosts losing three matches on the trot. The Punjab batter dreamed of this moment since the time she began playing the sport, and finally, her dream was fulfilled on Sunday.
Harmanpreet, who is fondly known as 'Harman', is the third Indian captain after the legendary Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to win the ICC ODI World Cup. This was Harmanpreet and coach Amol Muzumdar's team, and they made the entire nation proud.
And it was Harman who took the winning catch. She would not forget that moment for a long long time.
Read More