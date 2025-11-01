ETV Bharat / sports

Women's World Cup Final: India's Charisma & Proteas' Raw Brilliance On The Cusp Of History

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur with teammate Smriti Mandhana and head coach Amol Muzumdar during a training session ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final cricket match between India and South Africa, at DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 ( PTI )

Kolkata: On Sunday, when India and South African women face each other, the cricketing world, India and South Africa will be on the cusp of creating history in Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. In the women's cricket World Cup history, this is the first time neither Australia nor England are locking horns for supremacy in the summit clash.

Secondly, the world will get a new women's champions as both India and South Africa have not won the title despite India getting close on two occasions (2005 and 2017) earlier. Thirdly, India and South Africa also featured in the final of the Men's T20 World Cup last year, in which India had the last laugh thanks to some on-field brilliance.

Now, whether South African women would be able to avenge their men's defeat a year ago, one will have to wait till tomorrow.

Though the odds are in favour of the Indians, there are a lot of factors that may govern the day's proceedings. For India, the hype and support would surely boost them to pounce on the opponents from the word go. At the same time, this huge support may also backfire in the form of pressure. The same factor may or may not impact the Proteas as much as it seems on paper.

The Indians would be buoyed after they got a match-winner like Jemimah Rodrigues. Her coming back from being dropped against England, a potential finalists, to catapult India to the final of the World Cup, halting Australia's 8-year winning streak in the showpiece event, is something that India would like to count on.

Jemimah's innings will go down in the annals of cricketing history as one of the best in the limited-overs game, not only for the women but as a whole. The mighty Aussies had no answer to Jemimah's unbeaten 127 off 134 balls, which literally turned the match on its head from the midway.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and batter Smriti Mandhana have tasted both failures and successes in their illustrious careers, but tomorrow is a new day when all will be geared up to put up their best and take India over the line to rewrite the contours of the game as far as women's cricket in India is concerned.