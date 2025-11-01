Women's World Cup Final: India's Charisma & Proteas' Raw Brilliance On The Cusp Of History
By Sanjib Guha
Published : November 1, 2025 at 7:12 PM IST
Kolkata: On Sunday, when India and South African women face each other, the cricketing world, India and South Africa will be on the cusp of creating history in Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. In the women's cricket World Cup history, this is the first time neither Australia nor England are locking horns for supremacy in the summit clash.
Secondly, the world will get a new women's champions as both India and South Africa have not won the title despite India getting close on two occasions (2005 and 2017) earlier. Thirdly, India and South Africa also featured in the final of the Men's T20 World Cup last year, in which India had the last laugh thanks to some on-field brilliance.
Now, whether South African women would be able to avenge their men's defeat a year ago, one will have to wait till tomorrow.
Though the odds are in favour of the Indians, there are a lot of factors that may govern the day's proceedings. For India, the hype and support would surely boost them to pounce on the opponents from the word go. At the same time, this huge support may also backfire in the form of pressure. The same factor may or may not impact the Proteas as much as it seems on paper.
The Indians would be buoyed after they got a match-winner like Jemimah Rodrigues. Her coming back from being dropped against England, a potential finalists, to catapult India to the final of the World Cup, halting Australia's 8-year winning streak in the showpiece event, is something that India would like to count on.
Jemimah's innings will go down in the annals of cricketing history as one of the best in the limited-overs game, not only for the women but as a whole. The mighty Aussies had no answer to Jemimah's unbeaten 127 off 134 balls, which literally turned the match on its head from the midway.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and batter Smriti Mandhana have tasted both failures and successes in their illustrious careers, but tomorrow is a new day when all will be geared up to put up their best and take India over the line to rewrite the contours of the game as far as women's cricket in India is concerned.
With Jemimah not losing sight of her dream to play for the country, India unearthed another talent who has the promise to rule the game and shape a career worthy of accolades for years. Twenty-five-year-old Jemimah was not only the answer to Australia's might on Thursday, she gave the team the desired balance, throwing up options for skipper Harmanpreet to make tactical shifts at crucial junctures. Smriti, Pratika Rawal, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, and Shafali Verma would definitely capitalise on the balance.
On the other hand, the Proteas will rely on their class and form to topple India in Sunday's showpiece. They would bank heavily on captain Laura Woolvardt and speedster Marizanne Kapp to play stellar roles in keeping the juggernaut intact. They have been through thick and thin in the current tournament. Besides winning five consecutive games, the South Africans were also bundled out for 69 and 97. So, the law averages is not a worry for South Africa.
Led by Kapp, the South African bowling is formidable, being the only team in the World Cup so far to have conceded less than five runs per over. The Indian batters will have to go after them if they bat first. And while chasing, the women in blue would have to tackle Kapp well who has regularly clocked 130-plus in the tournament.
Mind it, a sizeable 30,000-plus crowd at the Navi Mumbai stadium will go gung-ho from the first ball and keeping the nerves cool is the mantra for the big day.
The Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry, Shafali Verma.
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase
