IND-W vs AUS-W: Australia Wins Toss And Elect To Bat

Hyderabad: Australia women won the toss against India women in the ODI World Cup semifinal at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Australia made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Sophie Molineux for Wareham and Alyssa Healy in place of Georgia Voll. India made three changes to their playing XI as Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol and Uma Chettry are out of the squad. Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh and Kranti Goud are back in the squad.

After winning the toss, Australia captain Alyssa Healy said that the team will be looking put a decent total on the scoreboard.

"We gonna have bat. Great conditions here and an opportunity for us to put runs on the board. I am grateful for the opportunity to get that 10-day break for the rehab. It is a semi-final and it's basically whoever plays better will get the result," she commented.