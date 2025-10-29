ETV Bharat / sports

ENG-W vs SA-W: Laura Wolvaardt Shatters Mithali Raj’s World Record

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt broke a plethora of records with her sensational knock of 169 against England in the semifinal.

File Photo: Laura Wolvaardt (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 29, 2025 at 7:40 PM IST

Hyderabad: Laura Wolvaardt shone with the bat while captaining South Africa against England in the semifinal of the Women’s World Cup 2025. The South African captain stepped up at a crucial juncture as the team was playing for a spot in the final. With her brilliance in the middle, she broke multiple records on Sunday and helped her team post 300-plus total single-handedly.

She scored her first century in a World Cup match. The star opener added 116 runs with Tazmin Britz (45) for the opening wicket, and her late fireworks helped the team post a challenging target for the opposition.

Laura breaks Mithali Raj’s record

The South African batter became the first captain in the history of the World Cup to score a century in a knockout match. The highest score by a captain in a knockout match was from Mithali Raj when she scored an unbeaten 91 against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2005 event at Potchefstroom. Thanks to her knock, the Indian team won the match by 40 runs. Belinda Clarke also scored 91 runs while leading Australia against New Zealand in the 2000 final in London.

She also equalled Mithali in terms of registering the most 50+ scores in the tournament history. The South African captain has completed the milestone of 13 50-plus scores in the tournament.

Wolvaardt’s list of records doesn’t just end there. She has also become the second-fastest batter to complete 5000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in 117 innings. Smriti Mandhana is the fastest to complete the milestone, taking just 112 innings to make the mark. Also, she is only the second player to score a century in a knockout match against England.

England chasing 320 runs

England are chasing a tough target of 320, and they were reduced to 5/3 in quick time. The team will have a tough challenge to take down the target and book a spot in the title decider.

