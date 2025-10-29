ETV Bharat / sports

ENG-W vs SA-W: Laura Wolvaardt Shatters Mithali Raj’s World Record

Hyderabad: Laura Wolvaardt shone with the bat while captaining South Africa against England in the semifinal of the Women’s World Cup 2025. The South African captain stepped up at a crucial juncture as the team was playing for a spot in the final. With her brilliance in the middle, she broke multiple records on Sunday and helped her team post 300-plus total single-handedly.

She scored her first century in a World Cup match. The star opener added 116 runs with Tazmin Britz (45) for the opening wicket, and her late fireworks helped the team post a challenging target for the opposition.

Laura breaks Mithali Raj’s record

The South African batter became the first captain in the history of the World Cup to score a century in a knockout match. The highest score by a captain in a knockout match was from Mithali Raj when she scored an unbeaten 91 against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2005 event at Potchefstroom. Thanks to her knock, the Indian team won the match by 40 runs. Belinda Clarke also scored 91 runs while leading Australia against New Zealand in the 2000 final in London.