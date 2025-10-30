ETV Bharat / sports

AUS-W vs IND-W: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Women’s World Cup Semi-final?

The journey for Harmanpreet and Co. was full of ups and downs as they overcame earlier setbacks in the tournament and defeated New Zealand to get into the final. Smriti Mandhana has been the in-form batter for the Indian side, and they will look forward to another solid start from the left-handed batter.

Hyderabad: The DY Patil in Navi Mumbai is all set to host a blockbuster clash between two heavyweights in world cricket, India and Australia. The teams will lock horns in the semifinal to book a spot in the final of the tournament. South Africa have already ensured their maiden appearance in the final of the World Cup and are waiting for their opponents in the title decider.

The weather conditions in Navi Mumbai have been uncertain so far. Although there are overcast conditions predicted for a brief passage of time, Accuweather also shows 6 to 7 % rain. Thus, the contest might witness some rain interruptions during the match.

Several matches in the tournament have witnessed rain interruptions so far. India’s league match against New Zealand saw both innings being shortened and DLS coming into play due to rain interruptions. A similar pattern has been witnessed in the ongoing week, but the spectators will hope for a full-length contest.

What happens if rain washes out the match?

The contest between India and Australia has a scheduled reserve day. All knockout matches in the Women's World Cup 2025 will be played on the scheduled dates, and if rain prevents action on October 30, the match will be rescheduled for October 31.

If weather conditions spoil the reserve day and there is no action on that day as well, Australia will march into the final with a higher position in the points table during the group stage. Such conditions might end in heartbreak for Indian fans, and therefore, it is crucial for the Indian team for the contest to take place.