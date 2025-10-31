ETV Bharat / sports

IND W vs AUS W: All Records Broken During India’s Historic Win Over Australia In Women’s ODI World Cup Final

Hyderabad: It was a mesmerising spectacle for the cricket fans as India beat Australia in a thrilling contest at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The two teams were fighting it out in the semis, and India clinched the title with a brilliant batting performance. Jemimah Rodrigues played an impressive knock of an unbeaten 127 runs while captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 89 runs during her stay at the crease, setting the tempo for the chase.

Amanjot Kaur hit the winning boundary, and there were emotional scenes on the ground as the Indian players celebrated the team’s win over the Australian side. The contest witnessed a lot of records being broken in the match.

Highest successful chase in women’s ODI history

India scripted the highest successful chase in women’s ODI history by reaching the target of 339, overtaking the previous record of 331 by Australia against India in the league stage match of the same tournament. Also, it was the first instance of a team taking down 300 or more in an ODI World Cup knockout - men’s or women’s match.

300-plus targets chased down in Women’s ODIs

339 - IND-W vs AUS-W, Mumbai DYP, 2025 WC

331 - AUS-W vs IND-W, Visakhapatnam, 2025 WC

302 - SL-W vs SA-W, Potchefstroom, 2024

Highest match aggregate

The contest between India and Australia produced an aggregate of 679 runs, the highest in the tournament's history. The previous record was set in the match between England and South Africa in the 2017 World Cup, where the aggregate was 678 runs.