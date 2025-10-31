ETV Bharat / sports

IND W vs AUS W: All Records Broken During India’s Historic Win Over Australia In Women’s ODI World Cup Final

India scripted the highest successful chase on Friday in the semifinal of the World Cup against Australia

vIndia vs Australia Womens World Cup 2025 Semi Final
India beat Australia in the semifinal of the Women's World Cup 2025 (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 31, 2025 at 10:13 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: It was a mesmerising spectacle for the cricket fans as India beat Australia in a thrilling contest at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The two teams were fighting it out in the semis, and India clinched the title with a brilliant batting performance. Jemimah Rodrigues played an impressive knock of an unbeaten 127 runs while captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 89 runs during her stay at the crease, setting the tempo for the chase.

Amanjot Kaur hit the winning boundary, and there were emotional scenes on the ground as the Indian players celebrated the team’s win over the Australian side. The contest witnessed a lot of records being broken in the match.

Highest successful chase in women’s ODI history

India scripted the highest successful chase in women’s ODI history by reaching the target of 339, overtaking the previous record of 331 by Australia against India in the league stage match of the same tournament. Also, it was the first instance of a team taking down 300 or more in an ODI World Cup knockout - men’s or women’s match.

300-plus targets chased down in Women’s ODIs

  • 339 - IND-W vs AUS-W, Mumbai DYP, 2025 WC
  • 331 - AUS-W vs IND-W, Visakhapatnam, 2025 WC
  • 302 - SL-W vs SA-W, Potchefstroom, 2024

Highest match aggregate

The contest between India and Australia produced an aggregate of 679 runs, the highest in the tournament's history. The previous record was set in the match between England and South Africa in the 2017 World Cup, where the aggregate was 678 runs.

The youngest player scored a century in the World Cup match

Phoebe Litchfield made history by becoming the youngest player to score a ton in the World Cup knockout match. The 22-year-old scored 119 runs from 93 balls to help the team post a 300-plus total while batting first.

Longest winning streaks in Women’s WC

15 - Australia (2022-2025)

15 - Australia (1997-2000)

12 - Australia (1978-1982)

11 - New Zealand (1988-1993)

10 - England (1993-1997)

TAGGED:

INDIA WOMEN VS AUSTRALIA WOMEN
ODI WORLD CUP
INDIA MOST SUCCESSFUL RUN CHASE
WOMENS WORLD CUP 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.