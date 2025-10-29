IND W vs AUS W: India Aiming To Topple Unbeaten Australia By Replicating Their Eight-Year-Old Performance
India will be taking on the mighty Australians in the semifinal of the Women’s World Cup 2025 on Thursday.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: India and Australia will lock horns in the second semifinal of the Women’s World Cup 2025 on Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium. The Indian team will aim to book a spot in the final, while Australia will aim to take revenge for their defeat in the 2017 World Cup against the Indian side.
Eight years ago, Harmanpreet Kaur played a knock which helped India script a win over Australia. She amassed an unbeaten 171 runs during her stay at the crease from just 115 deliveries, laced with 20 boundaries and seven sixes. Thanks to her knock, India posted 281/4 from 50 overs and bundled out Australia on a total of 245.
Head to head record
Australia have an edge in the head-to-head record between the two teams, but India have shown some enormous progress in recent years, showcasing the potential to beat the top teams. Australia have won 49 out of the 60 matches played between these two nations, while India have scored 11 victories.
Weather Report
According to AccuWeather, there is a 25 percent chance of rain in Navi Mumabai on the matchday. Also, there are chances of only three per cent thunderstorms.
Where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W ODIs?
The live streaming of the India women vs Australia women World Cup match will be streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Also, the live telecast of the match will be aired on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice captain), Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana.
Australia: Alyssa Healy (captain/wicket-keeper), Tahlia McGrath (vice captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux (wicket-keeper), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.