IND W vs AUS W: India Aiming To Topple Unbeaten Australia By Replicating Their Eight-Year-Old Performance

Hyderabad: India and Australia will lock horns in the second semifinal of the Women’s World Cup 2025 on Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium. The Indian team will aim to book a spot in the final, while Australia will aim to take revenge for their defeat in the 2017 World Cup against the Indian side.

Eight years ago, Harmanpreet Kaur played a knock which helped India script a win over Australia. She amassed an unbeaten 171 runs during her stay at the crease from just 115 deliveries, laced with 20 boundaries and seven sixes. Thanks to her knock, India posted 281/4 from 50 overs and bundled out Australia on a total of 245.

Head to head record

Australia have an edge in the head-to-head record between the two teams, but India have shown some enormous progress in recent years, showcasing the potential to beat the top teams. Australia have won 49 out of the 60 matches played between these two nations, while India have scored 11 victories.