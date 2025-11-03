ETV Bharat / sports

Women’s World Cup Final Witnesses Multiple Records Broken With Smriti and Wolvaardt Shining

The women’s World Cup final between India and South Africa saw multiple records being broken.

Womens World Cup 2025 All Records Broken
File Photo: Smriti Mandhana (AP Photos)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 3, 2025 at 10:07 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: India scripted history on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as they beat South Africa by five wickets in the final of the Women’s ODI World Cup to secure the maiden title. Shafali Varma shone with the bat, scoring 87 runs from just 78 deliveries laced with seven boundaries and two sixes. Deepti Sharma picked five wickets and also scored a fifty for the team. The Women in Blue secured their first title in the tournament's history of 52 years.

The contest saw multiple records being broken with Smriti Mandhan and Laura Wolvaardt etching their name in the record books. The following are the records that were shattered in the match

Smriti Mandhana overtakes Mithali Raj

Smriti Mandhana overtook former India skipper Mithali Raj in terms of most runs in a single World Cup edition with her knock of 45 runs in the title decider. She reached a tally of 434 runs, surpassing legendary Mithali Raj’s count of 409 runs, which was scored by her during the 2017 World Cup held in England.

Mandhan scored a century and two fifties in the tournament, showing sheer consistency, which helped the team secure a victory.

Laura Wolvaardt overtakes Alyssa Healy

South African batter Laura Wolvaardt has also achieved a feat in the history of 52 years. She overtook Australian batter Alyssa Healy in the list of batters with the most runs in a single edition of the World Cup. She took her tally to 571, overtaking Healy’s record of scoring the most runs in a single edition (509) in 2022.

Also, Laura is now second in the list of batters with the most runs in the World Cup with a tally of 1328 runs so far.

Most runs in a single World Cup edition

  • 511- Laura Wolvaardt in 2025
  • 509 - Alyssa Healy in 2022
  • 497 - Rachael Haynes in 2022
  • 456 - Debbie Hockley in 1997
  • 448 - Lindsay Reeler in 1988

Most Sixes In A Single Women’s World Cup Edition Richa Ghosh

Richa Ghosh played a cameo of 34 runs from 24 deliveries on Sunday and helped the Indian team secure a triumph. During her stay at the crease, she hit two sixes, taking her tally of sixes in the tournament history to 12. She is now the joint-leader in the list of batters with the most sixes in the women’s World Cup.

Most sixes in a Women's WC edition

  • 12 - Richa Ghosh in 2025
  • 12 - Deandra Dottin in 2013
  • 12 - Lizelle Lee in 2017
  • 11- Harmanpreet Kaur in 2017
  • 10 - Nadine de Klerk in 2025

TAGGED:

IND W VS SA W RECORDS
INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA
WOMENS WORLD CUP FINAL
WOMENS WORLD CUP 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.