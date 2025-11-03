ETV Bharat / sports

Women’s World Cup Final Witnesses Multiple Records Broken With Smriti and Wolvaardt Shining

Hyderabad: India scripted history on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as they beat South Africa by five wickets in the final of the Women’s ODI World Cup to secure the maiden title. Shafali Varma shone with the bat, scoring 87 runs from just 78 deliveries laced with seven boundaries and two sixes. Deepti Sharma picked five wickets and also scored a fifty for the team. The Women in Blue secured their first title in the tournament's history of 52 years.

The contest saw multiple records being broken with Smriti Mandhan and Laura Wolvaardt etching their name in the record books. The following are the records that were shattered in the match

Smriti Mandhana overtakes Mithali Raj

Smriti Mandhana overtook former India skipper Mithali Raj in terms of most runs in a single World Cup edition with her knock of 45 runs in the title decider. She reached a tally of 434 runs, surpassing legendary Mithali Raj’s count of 409 runs, which was scored by her during the 2017 World Cup held in England.