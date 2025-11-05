ETV Bharat / sports

Born In Chattarpur But Started Playing In Sagar; Indian Cricketers' Inspirational Journey Of Becoming Kranti After Starting As Rohini

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that Sonu Balmiki, who runs the Gaur Cricket Academy in the Sagar cantonment area, deserves the credit for bringing Kranti, who hails from Rohini, into the world of cricket. It was back in 2017 when Shaktiraja organized a cricket tournament in Kranti's ancestral village of Ghuwara in memory of his father. He decided that the tournament would also include a match between girls' teams.

Kranti's cricket career commenced eight years back during the cricket tournament held in her own village. A match was being organised between one team from Naugaon in Chhatarpur and one from Gaur Cricket Academy in Sagar. However, the Sagar team was short one player, so the coach of Gaur Cricket Academy spotted Rohini practising shadow batting on the Ghawara cricket ground and gave her a chance to play. After her outstanding performance in that match, Rohini never looked back.

Sagar: Following the Indian team's victory in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the country's female cricketers are receiving widespread praise. Kranti Gaud, a young woman from Madhya Pradesh, also showcased her talent in the success of the Indian team. Kranti, who hails from Ghurwara in Chhatarpur district, is now the talk of the town with her all-rounder performance in the tournament final. Kranti's career journey is quite interesting, and only a few people know that she was initially known as Rohini. After her outstanding performance in cricket, she came to be known as Kranti and is now making her mark on the world stage.

Sagar's team reached Ghuwara

Shaktiraja believed that organizing a tournament for girls would inspire them to pursue cricket further. The organizers found one team in his home district of Chhatarpur, in Naogaon, but they needed another team to play against. That's when the organizers learned about the Gaur Cricket Academy in the Sagar Cantonment area, where girls also learned and played cricket. Shaktiraja then contacted Sonu Valmiki, the director of the Gaur Cricket Academy, and asked him to bring his team to Ghurwara (Chhatarpur).

Kranti used to play cricket against boys as well (ETV Bharat)

How Rohini got the opportunity to play for Gaur Cricket Academy?

Sonu Balmiki agreed to this and the day before, he sent a message to all 11 of his players, instructing them to arrive at the cricket academy in the morning. However, one player fell ill that morning, and only 10 female players arrived in Ghurwara. The team's coach, Sonu Balmiki, was worried about how to make up for the missing player. While pondering this problem, he was walking around the cricket ground before the match when he noticed a tall, well-built girl practising shadow batting nearby.

Sonu Balmiki noticed that the girl knew about cricket. He immediately stopped her and asked for her name, and she said her name was Rohini. When asked about cricket, she said that she plays with the boys on the same ground. Cricket coach Sonu Balmiki offered Rohini a place on his team, and Rohini readily accepted.

Scored 25 runs with two sixes and picked two wickets as well

Naugon's team batted first and set a target of 125 runs for the Gaur Cricket Academy. Rohini picked up two wickets in the match and scored 25 runs, laced with two sixes, during her stay at the crease.

Rohini grabbed the limelight with her performance. The local police officers and organisers present there then decided to support Rohini further after being impressed with Rohini's performance and asked Sonu Balmiki of Sagar's Gaur Cricket Academy to train her at his academy. After that, Rohini came to Sagar's Gaur Cricket Academy and started cricket coaching. Subsequently, she was also selected for Sagar's Divisional Cricket Academy, and Rohini gradually became famous by the name of Kranti.

One of the players to play with her, Ragini, revealed that Kranti also bats well along with her impressive bowling.