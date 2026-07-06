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Women's T20 World Cup: Mooney Stars As Australia Crush England To Lift Record-Extending Seventh Title

London: Australia underlined their dominance in women's cricket once again as opener Beth Mooney and youngster Phoebe Litchfield shared a match-winning 100-run partnership to guide the six-time champions to a commanding seven-wicket victory over England in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Chasing 151, Australia reached the target in just 17.1 overs to lift a record-extending seventh Women's T20 World Cup title. The triumph added to Australia's previous title-winning campaigns in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023, giving them two separate hat-tricks of consecutive championships and further strengthening their position as the most successful team in the history of the tournament.

Chasing a competitive target of 151, Australia began cautiously, managing only six runs in the opening over with just one boundary. Opener Georgia Voll then looked to change the momentum in the second over, striking a couple of boundaries before Lauren Bell struck back on the fifth ball of the over. Voll was clean bowled after scoring nine off six deliveries, giving England an early breakthrough.

Phoebe Litchfield walked in at No. 3 and immediately looked comfortable at the crease, hitting a boundary off the very first ball she faced. At the other end, Beth Mooney settled quickly before launching the counterattack. She found the boundary once in the third over and followed it up with three fours in the fourth over to put England's bowlers under pressure.

Litchfield matched her senior partner's intent by smashing a four and a six in the fifth over as Australia quickly shifted the momentum in their favour. Although Linsey Smith bowled an economical sixth over, Australia still raced to 62/1 at the end of the powerplay.

The scoring rate did not slow after the fielding restrictions. Mooney and Litchfield continued to rotate the strike smartly while ensuring at least one boundary came almost every over. Their positive approach steadily took Australia closer to another world title.

The 10th over proved particularly costly for England as Lauren Bell conceded 11 runs, allowing Australia to move to 98/1 at the halfway mark of the chase with the target firmly within reach. Mooney brought up her half-century with a single in the 13th over, registering her ninth score of fifty or more in Women's T20 World Cup history to equal Nat Sciver-Brunt's record.

England finally ended the century partnership on the last ball of the 13th over when Charlie Dean clean bowled Litchfield. The young batter narrowly missed out on a deserved half-century, departing for 48 after striking four fours and two sixes. Their 100-run stand became the second-highest partnership in the history of a Women's T20 World Cup final, behind the partnership between Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor in the 2016 final in Kolkata.