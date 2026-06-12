ETV Bharat / sports

Women’s T20 WC Streaming Details: Where And How To Watch World Cup Matches?

Hyderabad: After being crowned as champions in the 50-over format last year, India will be aiming to stamp their authority in the shortest format as well, with the women’s T20 World Cup set to start on June 12. The Women in Blue have made it to the semis five times but are yet to win their first T20 World Cup title.

A total of 12 teams will participate in the tournament and are divided into two groups of six teams each. Every team will play every other team once in each group, and so they will play five matches in the group stage. The top two teams from each group will advance into the semi-finals. The Group 1 winner will take on the runner-up of Group 2, while the Group 2 winner will lock horns against the runner-up of Group 1 in the semis.

India are in Group 1 along with Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will begin their campaign with the highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Their last group stage clash will be against Australia on June 28 at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

England and Sri Lanka will play in the tournament opener on June 12 at 11 PM IST. The following are the details on how one can watch every single women’s T20 World Cup fixture.