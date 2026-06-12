Women’s T20 WC Streaming Details: Where And How To Watch World Cup Matches?
New Zealand will be aiming to defend their women’s T20 World Cup title after winning it two years back in South Africa.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: After being crowned as champions in the 50-over format last year, India will be aiming to stamp their authority in the shortest format as well, with the women’s T20 World Cup set to start on June 12. The Women in Blue have made it to the semis five times but are yet to win their first T20 World Cup title.
A total of 12 teams will participate in the tournament and are divided into two groups of six teams each. Every team will play every other team once in each group, and so they will play five matches in the group stage. The top two teams from each group will advance into the semi-finals. The Group 1 winner will take on the runner-up of Group 2, while the Group 2 winner will lock horns against the runner-up of Group 1 in the semis.
The day has arrived 🤩— ICC (@ICC) June 12, 2026
England and Sri Lanka face-off in the Women's #T20WorldCup 2026 opener 🏆
How to watch in your region: https://t.co/oNv3gw2t04 pic.twitter.com/QgoujdqJf5
India are in Group 1 along with Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will begin their campaign with the highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Their last group stage clash will be against Australia on June 28 at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
Preparations finalised for England ahead of the opening #T20WorldCup fixture against Sri Lanka 💪— ICC (@ICC) June 12, 2026
Don't miss any of the tournament action! Ticket details here 👉 https://t.co/8kyuNOXKdL pic.twitter.com/5vKuzqPC9n
England and Sri Lanka will play in the tournament opener on June 12 at 11 PM IST. The following are the details on how one can watch every single women’s T20 World Cup fixture.
Women’s T20 World Cup live streaming details
Where will the women’s T20 World Cup be played?
The Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be played in England.
When will the women’s T20 World Cup be played?
The women’s T20 World Cup will be played from June 12 to July 5. The final will be played at Lord’s.
Where to watch the broadcast of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The broadcast of the women’s T20 World Cup will be shown on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD are the channels where the live broadcast will be shown.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The women’s T20 World Cup will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.