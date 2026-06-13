Women’s T20 World Cup: England Hammer Sri Lanka In Tournament Opener By 87 Runs
England registered the highest total in the history of the women’s T20 World Cup on Friday.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST
Hyderabad: England fashioned a blockbuster start to their T20 World Cup campaign on Friday, outplaying Sri Lanka by 87 runs at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The team also registered their highest total in the tournament history thanks to a stellar batting display from the team. Freya Kemp shone with the ball, helping the hosts script a huge win.
Put into bat first, England’s top-three ensured that there was no need for the services of the middle-order batters. Danni Wyatt-Hodge led the charge with the bat, playing an unbeaten knock of 105 runs from 62 deliveries, laced with 13 boundaries. Amy Jones scored 53 runs from 38 deliveries, laced with four boundaries and one six. Malki Madara was the sole wicket-taker for the Lankan side.
Statement made! 💥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 12, 2026
England kick off their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a commanding 87 run victory over Sri Lanka. 🏏🔥
[#T20WorldCup 2026, #ENGvSL, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Freya Kemp] pic.twitter.com/Rvxe7umdwB
England had a brilliant start as their openers accumulated 51 runs in the first six overs. A 135-run opening stand between Amy Jones (53) and Wyatt-Hodge provided the team with a perfect launchpad. Hodge went on to score a century, registering her seventh hundred of the tournament and only second by an English woman batter. Even after Jone was dismissed in the 14th over, the English juggernaut didn’t halt, and the team kept on steering the run rate. Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt propelled the innings with Wyatt, and the team posted 219/1 on the scoreboard. With the total, they surpassed their previous best of 213/5 set against Pakistan in 2023.
It didn't take long for the first record at this year's #T20WorldCup to be broken 😲— ICC (@ICC) June 13, 2026
More ➡️ https://t.co/JIfzoD5n4a pic.twitter.com/R9tu3WKWhu
Sri Lanka were never in the chase when they started their innings, as the team continuously lost wickets and were eventually bundled out for 132. Freya Kemp was the leading wicket-taker with four scalps to his name, while Charlotte Dean and Sophie Ecclestone picked two wickets each. Thanks to the collective display from the bowlers, they helped the team carve out a huge win of 87 runs.
Records made in the match
Highest match aggregates in Women’s T20 WC
354 - IND-W vs NZ-W, Providence, 2018
351 - ENG-W vs SL-W, Edgbaston, 2026
339 - AUS-W vs IND-W, Cape Town, 2023 SF
333 - WI-W vs SA-W, Basseterre, 2010
328 - ENG-W vs AUS-W, The Oval, 2009 SF
4-fers on Women’s T20 WC debut
4/11 - Danni Wyatt-Hodge (ENG-W) vs SA-W, Basseterre, 2010
4/21 - Freya Kemp (ENG-W) vs SL-W, Edgbaston, 2026
4/27 - Diana David (IND-W) vs NZ-W, Basseterre, 2010
4-fers for ENG-W in Women’s T20 WC
4/9 - Holly Colvin vs PAK-W, Galle, 2012
4/11 - Danni Wyatt-Hodge vs SA-W, Basseterre, 2010
4/21 - Freya Kemp vs SL-W, Edgbaston, 2026
Sri Lanka’s longest winning streaks in Women’s T20Is
9 - March 2024 - June 2024
6 - July 2024 - August 2024
5 - March 2020 - January 2022
5 - March 2026 - May 2026