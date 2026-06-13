ETV Bharat / sports

Women’s T20 World Cup: England Hammer Sri Lanka In Tournament Opener By 87 Runs

Hyderabad: England fashioned a blockbuster start to their T20 World Cup campaign on Friday, outplaying Sri Lanka by 87 runs at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The team also registered their highest total in the tournament history thanks to a stellar batting display from the team. Freya Kemp shone with the ball, helping the hosts script a huge win.

Put into bat first, England’s top-three ensured that there was no need for the services of the middle-order batters. Danni Wyatt-Hodge led the charge with the bat, playing an unbeaten knock of 105 runs from 62 deliveries, laced with 13 boundaries. Amy Jones scored 53 runs from 38 deliveries, laced with four boundaries and one six. Malki Madara was the sole wicket-taker for the Lankan side.

England had a brilliant start as their openers accumulated 51 runs in the first six overs. A 135-run opening stand between Amy Jones (53) and Wyatt-Hodge provided the team with a perfect launchpad. Hodge went on to score a century, registering her seventh hundred of the tournament and only second by an English woman batter. Even after Jone was dismissed in the 14th over, the English juggernaut didn’t halt, and the team kept on steering the run rate. Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt propelled the innings with Wyatt, and the team posted 219/1 on the scoreboard. With the total, they surpassed their previous best of 213/5 set against Pakistan in 2023.

Sri Lanka were never in the chase when they started their innings, as the team continuously lost wickets and were eventually bundled out for 132. Freya Kemp was the leading wicket-taker with four scalps to his name, while Charlotte Dean and Sophie Ecclestone picked two wickets each. Thanks to the collective display from the bowlers, they helped the team carve out a huge win of 87 runs.

Records made in the match

Highest match aggregates in Women’s T20 WC

354 - IND-W vs NZ-W, Providence, 2018

351 - ENG-W vs SL-W, Edgbaston, 2026

339 - AUS-W vs IND-W, Cape Town, 2023 SF

333 - WI-W vs SA-W, Basseterre, 2010