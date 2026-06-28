ETV Bharat / sports

Women's T20 World Cup: India Knocked Out After Losing To Australia

Hyderabad: India's campaign came to an end in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 after facing a six-wicket defeat against six-time champions by six wickets. Australia knocked out the Indian side by completing the highest successful chase in the tournament history taking down a target of 171 with one over to spare at Lord's, London. Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner shone with the bat for the team to help them register a dominant win over India.

Chasing a target of 171, Australia were reduced to 68/3 but the duo of Perry and Gardner added 100 runs from 57 deliveries for the fourth wicket before the former was dismissed on 56. Gardner remained unbeaten on 53 runs to help the team secure a victory. Shree Charani was the pick of the bowlers for the Indian team taking two wickets.

Earlier in the match, India managed to post 170/4 thanks to a collective effort from the batters. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was the top run-getter in the innings with a knock of 56 runs from just 27 deliveries. Smriti Mandhana (38), Shafali Verma (34) and Jemimah Rodrigues (34) also provided the support from the other end to help India score a decent total. Sophie Molineux was the only wicket-taker for the Australian side with two wickets to her name.