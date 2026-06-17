ETV Bharat / sports

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Stun Defending Champions New Zealand Courtesy Of Nilakshika Silva’s Half-Century

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka caused a major upset in the women’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday, as they outplayed defending champions New Zealand in the last-over thriller in Southampton. Also, this was the first time Sri Lanka beat White Ferns in the history of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Chasing 151, Sri Lanka completed the target in 19.4 overs, riding on Nilakshika Silva’s unbeaten knock of 54 runs from 37 deliveries, including five boundaries and one six. She anchored the chase after Sri Lanka were reduced to 55/4 inside nine overs. The 23-year-old Kaushani Nuthyangana provided a supporting hand to Silva with an unbeaten knock of 24 runs from 14 deliveries. The duo helped the team win the match with two balls to spare thanks to a 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket between the duo. They helped the team win the match by five wickets.

Nensi Patel picked two wickets for New Zealand while Bree Illing scalped one wicket.