Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Stun Defending Champions New Zealand Courtesy Of Nilakshika Silva’s Half-Century
Nilakshika Silva played an unbeaten knock of 54 runs from 37 deliveries, laced with five boundaries and one six.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 10:06 AM IST
Hyderabad: Sri Lanka caused a major upset in the women’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday, as they outplayed defending champions New Zealand in the last-over thriller in Southampton. Also, this was the first time Sri Lanka beat White Ferns in the history of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
Chasing 151, Sri Lanka completed the target in 19.4 overs, riding on Nilakshika Silva’s unbeaten knock of 54 runs from 37 deliveries, including five boundaries and one six. She anchored the chase after Sri Lanka were reduced to 55/4 inside nine overs. The 23-year-old Kaushani Nuthyangana provided a supporting hand to Silva with an unbeaten knock of 24 runs from 14 deliveries. The duo helped the team win the match with two balls to spare thanks to a 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket between the duo. They helped the team win the match by five wickets.
𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐈𝐓 𝐌𝐄𝐀𝐍𝐒! 💙💛— ICC (@ICC) June 16, 2026
Jubilation for Sri Lanka as they register a historic first-ever Women's #T20WorldCup win over New Zealand 🤩📸 pic.twitter.com/gXHXhO2qjI
Nensi Patel picked two wickets for New Zealand while Bree Illing scalped one wicket.
Earlier in the match, New Zealand put Sri Lanka into bat first. Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine were the top run-getters in the innings, scoring 45 runs each. Also, they were part of the two crucial partnerships in the innings. Kerr stitched a 49-run partnership for the second wicket with Georgia Plimmer while she added 43 runs for the third wicket with Devine. These two partnerships helped New Zealand post a decent total of 150/6 on the scoreboard.
A result to remember as Sri Lanka secure a first win over New Zealand at Women's #T20WorldCup 🙌— ICC (@ICC) June 16, 2026
📝: https://t.co/ls2lImOAWR pic.twitter.com/95l10ah9TU
Kavisha Dilhari picked two wickets while Mithali Ayodhya, Sugandika Kumari, Chamari Athapathth and Nimasha Meepage picked one wicket each.
New Zealand suffered their second consecutive defeat in the women’s T20 World Cup 2026after losing their tournament opener against West Indies by seven wickets.
England defeat Ireland by four wickets
In the other match of the day, England beat Ireland by four wickets. They first restricted Ireland to 118/9 as Sophie Ecclestone picked three wickets while Charlotte Dean and Danielle Gibson picked two wickets each. England then chased the target in 17.3 overs with Nat Sciver-Brunt being the top-scorer with a knock of 48 runs. Heather Knight also chipped in with 26 runs and helepd the team secure a four-wicket win.