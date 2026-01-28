ETV Bharat / sports

Netherlands Secure Historic Qualification In Women’s T20 World Cup

The Netherlands secured a spot in the T20 World Cup for the first time, staying unbeaten in their group.

Netherlands Qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 First Time
File Photo: Netherlands Women Cricket Team (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : January 28, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Netherlands scripted history on Wednesday by securing a berth in the Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time in the tournament's history. The team secured their qualification with a win over the USA in a rain-affected game in the European Qualifiers match hosted in Kirtipur, Nepal. After topping their group, the Netherlands continued their winning momentum, beating the USA and ensuring a berth in the marquee tournament. Also, the players were seen celebrating their historic achievement in a unique style by sliding on the covers, which were on the pitch to protect it from rain.

The Netherlands beat the USA by 21 runs by DLS

The USA opted to bat first after winning the toss, but was restricted to a low total by the opposition bowlers. Gargi Bhogle (36) and Isani Vaghela (32 Not Out) were the only two players who looked comfortable at the crease. However, five players managed to score only in single digits. Hannah Landheer was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets.

In response, the Netherlands were cruising towards the target 90 for two in 12 overs, but a rain interruption halted the play, which didn’t resume again. The Dutch were ahead of the DLS par score at the moment, and so they were declared as eventual winners.

Unbeaten in the group stage

The Netherlands were unbeaten in the group stage of the Global tournament Qualifiers. They beat Zimbabwe, Scotland, Nepal, and Thailand to top Group B. The team then beat the USA in the first Super Six match to confirm the qualification, with two matches yet to go against Ireland and Bangladesh.

12 Teams in the World Cup

The tournament, starting from June 12 in England and Wales, will feature a total of 12 teams in the competition. 10 teams have qualified for the event with Scotland, Ireland, the USA and Thailand battling it out for the last two teams. England, Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Netherlands have already qualified for the global event.

