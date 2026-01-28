ETV Bharat / sports

Netherlands Secure Historic Qualification In Women’s T20 World Cup

Hyderabad: The Netherlands scripted history on Wednesday by securing a berth in the Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time in the tournament's history. The team secured their qualification with a win over the USA in a rain-affected game in the European Qualifiers match hosted in Kirtipur, Nepal. After topping their group, the Netherlands continued their winning momentum, beating the USA and ensuring a berth in the marquee tournament. Also, the players were seen celebrating their historic achievement in a unique style by sliding on the covers, which were on the pitch to protect it from rain.

The Netherlands beat the USA by 21 runs by DLS

The USA opted to bat first after winning the toss, but was restricted to a low total by the opposition bowlers. Gargi Bhogle (36) and Isani Vaghela (32 Not Out) were the only two players who looked comfortable at the crease. However, five players managed to score only in single digits. Hannah Landheer was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets.