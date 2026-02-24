Another India-Pakistan Clash On Cards, ICC Announces Schedule For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
India and Pakistan will meet in another encounter as the two teams will face each other one more time.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST|
Updated : February 24, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026, with another India-Pakistan clash on the cards. It is a notable fact that the two teams are grouped together amidst the cross-border tensions and Pakistan’s reversal from the decision to boycott the India match in the men’s T20 World Cup. ICC unveiled the complete schedule of the 12-team tournament.
Hosts England will lock horns against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on June 12. The competition will take place from June 12 to July 5 this year, with the final to be held at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.
India vs Pakistan on June 14
India and Pakistan will face each other once again after playing in the group stage game of the men’s T20 World Cup. The match got a lot of hype even before the start as Pakistan decided to boycott the India fixture before reversing their decision after a meeting with the ICC. Also, the two teams can meet in the semi-final or final if they go beyond the Super 8 stage from their respective groups.
In the women’s T20 World Cup this year, the two teams will face each other on June 14, and another blockbuster clash will be anticipated.
Qualifying teams and groups
Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands were the final four teams to book a spot at the event through the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in Nepal last month.
Ireland and Scotland are in Group B, which also includes the likes of England, New Zealandm Sri Lanka and the West Indies. Group A features Australia, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Groups
Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands
Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland
Full ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule
Friday, June 12: England v Sri Lanka, Edgbaston
Saturday June 13: Scotland v Ireland, Old Trafford Cricket Ground
Saturday June 13: Australia v South Africa, Old Trafford Cricket Ground
Saturday June 13: West Indies v New Zealand, Hampshire Bowl
Sunday June 14: Bangladesh v Netherlands, Edgbaston
Sunday June 14: India v Pakistan, Edgbaston
Tuesday June 16: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Hampshire Bowl
Tuesday June 16: England v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl
Wednesday June 17: Australia v Bangladesh, Headingley
Wednesday June 17: India v Netherlands, Headingley
Wednesday June 17: South Africa v Pakistan, Edgbaston
Thursday June 18: West Indies v Scotland, Headingley
Friday June 19: New Zealand v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl
Saturday June 20: Australia v Netherlands, Hampshire Bowl
Saturday June 20: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hampshire Bowl
Saturday June 20: England v Scotland, Headingley
Sunday June 21: West Indies v Sri Lanka, Bristol County Ground
Sunday June 21: South Africa v India, Old Trafford Cricket Ground
Tuesday June 23: New Zealand v Scotland, Bristol County Ground
Tuesday June 23: Sri Lanka v Ireland, Bristol County Ground
Tuesday June 23: Australia v Pakistan, Headingley
Wednesday June 24: England v West Indies, Lord’s Cricket Ground
Thursday June 25: India v Bangladesh, Old Trafford Cricket Ground
Thursday June 25: South Africa v Netherlands, Bristol County Ground
Friday June 26: Sri Lanka v Scotland, Old Trafford Cricket Ground
Saturday June 27: Pakistan v Netherlands, Bristol County Ground
Saturday June 27: West Indies v Ireland, Bristol County Ground
Saturday June 27: England v New Zealand, The Oval
Sunday June 28: South Africa v Bangladesh, Lord’s Cricket Ground
Sunday June 28: Australia v India, Lord’s Cricket Ground
Tuesday June 30: TBC v TBC (Semi Final 1), The Oval
Thursday July 2: TBC v TBC (Semi Final 2), The Oval
Sunday July 5: TBC v TBC (The Final), Lord’s Cricket Ground