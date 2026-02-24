ETV Bharat / sports

Another India-Pakistan Clash On Cards, ICC Announces Schedule For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026, with another India-Pakistan clash on the cards. It is a notable fact that the two teams are grouped together amidst the cross-border tensions and Pakistan’s reversal from the decision to boycott the India match in the men’s T20 World Cup. ICC unveiled the complete schedule of the 12-team tournament.

Hosts England will lock horns against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on June 12. The competition will take place from June 12 to July 5 this year, with the final to be held at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

India vs Pakistan on June 14

India and Pakistan will face each other once again after playing in the group stage game of the men’s T20 World Cup. The match got a lot of hype even before the start as Pakistan decided to boycott the India fixture before reversing their decision after a meeting with the ICC. Also, the two teams can meet in the semi-final or final if they go beyond the Super 8 stage from their respective groups.

In the women’s T20 World Cup this year, the two teams will face each other on June 14, and another blockbuster clash will be anticipated.

Qualifying teams and groups

Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands were the final four teams to book a spot at the event through the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in Nepal last month.

Ireland and Scotland are in Group B, which also includes the likes of England, New Zealandm Sri Lanka and the West Indies. Group A features Australia, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands

Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland

Full ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

Friday, June 12: England v Sri Lanka, Edgbaston

Saturday June 13: Scotland v Ireland, Old Trafford Cricket Ground

Saturday June 13: Australia v South Africa, Old Trafford Cricket Ground

Saturday June 13: West Indies v New Zealand, Hampshire Bowl

Sunday June 14: Bangladesh v Netherlands, Edgbaston

Sunday June 14: India v Pakistan, Edgbaston

Tuesday June 16: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Hampshire Bowl

Tuesday June 16: England v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl

Wednesday June 17: Australia v Bangladesh, Headingley

Wednesday June 17: India v Netherlands, Headingley