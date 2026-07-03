ETV Bharat / sports

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: England Make It Into Their Fifth Tournament Final; Shabnim Ismail Scripts History

Hyderabad: England reached the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup for the fifth time, beating South Africa in the semifinal of the tournament by 40 runs. The team outplayed the opposition in all three departments to clinch a victory. Also, South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail etched her name in the record books despite the team's defeat.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight shone with the bat, scoring half-centuries and helping the team secure a triumph.

Ismail creates history

Ismail became the first bowler to take 50 wickets in the tournament's history during the semi-final clash against England at The Oval on Thursday. The right-arm pacer achieved the feat when she dismissed England opener Amy Jones with the very first ball of the opening over. Jones nicked the delivery to Annerie Dercksen, which culminated in the 50th wicket for the veteran bowler.

She also struck in her second over to leave England reeling at 23/3.

Ismail currently leads the list of cricketers with the most wickets in the Women’s T20 World Cup with 51 scalps. Megan Schutt of Australia is in second place with 48 wickets. Australia all-rounder Elysse Perry occupies the third spot with 44 wickets after England’s Anya Shrubsole (41) and South African teammate Marizanne Kapp (39).

Most wickets in women’s T20 World Cups