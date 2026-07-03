Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: England Make It Into Their Fifth Tournament Final; Shabnim Ismail Scripts History
England defeated South Africa in the second semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 to book their fifth appearance in the final.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 9:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: England reached the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup for the fifth time, beating South Africa in the semifinal of the tournament by 40 runs. The team outplayed the opposition in all three departments to clinch a victory. Also, South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail etched her name in the record books despite the team's defeat.
Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight shone with the bat, scoring half-centuries and helping the team secure a triumph.
Ismail creates history
Ismail became the first bowler to take 50 wickets in the tournament's history during the semi-final clash against England at The Oval on Thursday. The right-arm pacer achieved the feat when she dismissed England opener Amy Jones with the very first ball of the opening over. Jones nicked the delivery to Annerie Dercksen, which culminated in the 50th wicket for the veteran bowler.
England secure a #T20WorldCup Final berth with a comprehensive win over South Africa 💪— ICC (@ICC) July 2, 2026
📝: https://t.co/aA3BMKVtau pic.twitter.com/ySyJyctOL6
She also struck in her second over to leave England reeling at 23/3.
Ismail currently leads the list of cricketers with the most wickets in the Women’s T20 World Cup with 51 scalps. Megan Schutt of Australia is in second place with 48 wickets. Australia all-rounder Elysse Perry occupies the third spot with 44 wickets after England’s Anya Shrubsole (41) and South African teammate Marizanne Kapp (39).
Fifth Women's #T20WorldCup Final ✅— ICC (@ICC) July 2, 2026
England punch their ticket to take on Australia at Lord's on Sunday 🤩
Watch action from the summit clash LIVE 👉 https://t.co/NEdgZbaZxL pic.twitter.com/X7mAJGFeNX
Most wickets in women’s T20 World Cups
Shabnim Ismail (South Africa) – 51 wickets
Megan Schutt (Australia) – 48 wickets
Ellyse Perry (Australia) – 44 wickets
Anya Shrubsole (England) – 41 wickets
Marizanne Kapp (South Africa) – 39 wickets
England post 169/5
After being reduced to 23/3, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight stitched a partnership of 133 runs from 90 deliveries to put the team into a strong position. The former amassed 75 runs from 47 deliveries during his stay at the crease while the latter scored 58 runs from 47 deliveries. The half-centuries from the duo helped the team post 169-5 on the scoreboard. Ismail and Nonkululeko Mlaba picked two wickets each.
𝙄𝙏’𝙎 𝘼𝙇𝙇 𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀 𝘿𝙊𝙒𝙉 𝙏𝙊 𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 🏆— ICC (@ICC) July 2, 2026
Australia. England. Lord’s. The #T20WorldCup Final 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/5JCW5OmTKn
South Africa restricted to 129/8
Tazmin Brits was the only batter during the South Africa innings to play a remarkable knock of 51 runs from 45 balls. Other batters struggled, and five of them managed to score only in single digits.
Lauren Bell and Charlotte Dean picked two wickets each while Sophie Ecclestone and Freya Kemp picked one wicket each.