ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Australia Ensure Their 8th Final Appearance With Crushing Eight-Wicket Win Over West Indies

After restricting the opposition to 125/7, Beth Mooney led Australia’s chase and the team completed it in just 13 overs, finishing at 127/2. Before the commencement of the match, West Indies suffered an injury scare as Deandra Dottin was carried off the field due to a medical issue.

Hyderabad: Australia booked their berth in the summit clash of the women’s T20 World Cup 2026, beating West Indies by eight wickets at The Oval thanks to a dominant performance. Ashleigh Gardner was the star of the show as she played a key role in Australia’s victory. The team reached the final after missing out on the title clash in the 2024 edition. With the win, Australia continued their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Put into bat first, the opening pair of Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph provided the West Indies team with an opening stand of 47 runs. However, the team suffered a collapse after losing seven wickets in the next 78 runs. The Australian team restricted them to 125/7 with Matthews being their top run-scorer in the innings. Sophie Molineux, Gardner, and Georgia Wareham picked two wickets each.

The chase was a walk in the park for the Australian side as they completed it in just 13 overs with eight wickets in hand. Beth Mooney scored an unbeaten 61 from 36 deliveries while Gardner scored an unbeaten 35 runs from just 20 balls. Chinelle Henry and Matthews picked one each for the Caribbean team.

42 balls remaining to victory is the most in a semifinal/final of the Women’s T20 World Cups. The previous most was 29 balls by AUS-W itself against ENG-W at Mirpur in the 2014 final. Also, this is the sixth loss in the seven semifinal appearances in the tournament's history for the West Indies. Their only victory came in the 2016 edition when they became champions.

England and South Africa will lock horns in the second semifinal of the World Cup on July 2 at the Kennington Oval in London. England have won the title once in 2009 while South Africa are yet to lift the silverware.