ETV Bharat / sports

Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Bangladesh Set Up Semifinal Clash Against India; Pakistan To Face Sri Lanka In Other Semifinal

Hyderabad: Bangladesh secured a spot in the semifinal of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026, beating the United Arab Emirates by 34 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. They will face India in the semifinal on Thursday while Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the other semifinal on Friday.

Bangladesh finished in second spot in Group B after Sri Lanka as they faced one defeat in the Group Stage against the Lankan side. In Group A, India grabbed the top spot while Pakistan was in second position.

Bangladesh overcame upset scare

Batting first, Bangladesh were poised at 55/6 at one stage, and a possibility loomed where the team might have been bundled out on a paltry total. However, Nahida Akter (16 Not Out) and Sharmin Akhter (38) stitched a 42-run partnership for the seventh wicket to stage a recovery. The team eventually managed to post 103/7 on the scoreboard.

Suraksha Kotte was the highest wicket-taker for UAE, picking three wickets for just 11 runs while Indhuja Nandakumar scalped two wickets.