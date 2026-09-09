Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Bangladesh Set Up Semifinal Clash Against India; Pakistan To Face Sri Lanka In Other Semifinal
Bangladesh outplayed UAE by 34 runs to seal a berth in the semifinal of the Women’s Asia Cup against India.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 9:54 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bangladesh secured a spot in the semifinal of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026, beating the United Arab Emirates by 34 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. They will face India in the semifinal on Thursday while Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the other semifinal on Friday.
Bangladesh finished in second spot in Group B after Sri Lanka as they faced one defeat in the Group Stage against the Lankan side. In Group A, India grabbed the top spot while Pakistan was in second position.
Bangladesh overcame upset scare
Batting first, Bangladesh were poised at 55/6 at one stage, and a possibility loomed where the team might have been bundled out on a paltry total. However, Nahida Akter (16 Not Out) and Sharmin Akhter (38) stitched a 42-run partnership for the seventh wicket to stage a recovery. The team eventually managed to post 103/7 on the scoreboard.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐧𝐨𝐰 🏆#DPWorldWomensAsiaCup2026 #BANWvUAEW #ACC pic.twitter.com/Rk7AdIZO4Z— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 8, 2026
Suraksha Kotte was the highest wicket-taker for UAE, picking three wickets for just 11 runs while Indhuja Nandakumar scalped two wickets.
In response, UAE managed to post just 69/9 with only Theertha Satish and Heena Hotchandani scoring in double digits. None of the other batters managed to score in the double digits. Rabeya Khan picked three wickets while Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter picked two wickets respectively.
Bangladesh to face tough challenge
Bangladesh will face a mighty challenge from the Indian team in the semifinal. The Indian women were unbeaten in the group stage, winning all three of their matches. Also, the superior rankings help India’s cause.
The bowlers have once again bailed them out and Bangladesh are through as the fourth semi-finalists 🇧🇩#DPWorldWomensAsiaCup2026 #BANWvUAEW #ACC pic.twitter.com/OlmfMK5DFU— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 8, 2026
In the head-to-head records, India are a dominant force, winning 12 matches against Bangladesh. On the other hand, Bangladesh have managed to win just two matches in the matchup.
India aiming to regain trophy
Sri Lanka won the 2024 edition, and the Indian team will aim to take the trophy back from them. The team has won the competition in the T20 format thrice (2012, 2016 and 2022).