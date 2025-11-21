ETV Bharat / sports

WPL 2026: 277 Players To Go Under The Hammer

Hyderabad: A total of 273 players will go under the hammer in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction, which will be held in New Delhi on November 27, 2025. There are 73 available slots for which bidding will be done by the teams.

WPL in a media statement issued on Friday, said, “The TATA WPL 2026 Auction list has been announced, with a total of 277 players vying for 73 available slots, with the auction set to take place in New Delhi on 27th November.”

There are 194 Indian players, comprising 52 capped and 142 uncapped players, who will go under the hammer for 50 slots, while 66 overseas capped players and 17 overseas uncapped players will look to fill the 23 available slots.

As many as 19 players have registered in the highest base-price bracket of Rs 50 lakh, while 11 players have been registered in the Rs 40 lakh bracket and 88 players in the Rs 30 lakh bracket.

The auction, scheduled to commence at 3:30 PM, will begin with the marquee set featuring eight players – India’s ODI World Cup-winning all-rounder Deepti Sharma, India’s ODI World Cup-winning pacer Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine from New Zealand, Sophie Ecclestone from England, Alyssa Healy from Australia, and Amelia Kerr from New Zealand. Meg Lanning from Australia and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt.