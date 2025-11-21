WPL 2026: 277 Players To Go Under The Hammer
The WPL 2026 auction will feature 277 players competing for 73 slots, including top stars like Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh and several overseas players.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 2:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: A total of 273 players will go under the hammer in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction, which will be held in New Delhi on November 27, 2025. There are 73 available slots for which bidding will be done by the teams.
WPL in a media statement issued on Friday, said, “The TATA WPL 2026 Auction list has been announced, with a total of 277 players vying for 73 available slots, with the auction set to take place in New Delhi on 27th November.”
There are 194 Indian players, comprising 52 capped and 142 uncapped players, who will go under the hammer for 50 slots, while 66 overseas capped players and 17 overseas uncapped players will look to fill the 23 available slots.
As many as 19 players have registered in the highest base-price bracket of Rs 50 lakh, while 11 players have been registered in the Rs 40 lakh bracket and 88 players in the Rs 30 lakh bracket.
The auction, scheduled to commence at 3:30 PM, will begin with the marquee set featuring eight players – India’s ODI World Cup-winning all-rounder Deepti Sharma, India’s ODI World Cup-winning pacer Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine from New Zealand, Sophie Ecclestone from England, Alyssa Healy from Australia, and Amelia Kerr from New Zealand. Meg Lanning from Australia and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt.
Wolvaardt was the skipper of the South African Women’s ODI team, which lost the ODI World Cup final against India at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
Deepti Sharma had played a key role in the summit clash of the marquee event, and it remains to be seen how much benefit she will get going into the auction.
Spinner Shree Charani, who comes from Andhra Pradesh and also played a vital role in India lifting their maiden ICC Trophy, also goes into the auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh.
It is understood that the DY Patil Stadium could host the WPL 2026 matches. The WPL was started by the BCCI in 2023 with a view to promoting women’s cricket, and so far, three editions have taken place.
