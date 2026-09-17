ETV Bharat / sports

Women's Cricket Extravaganza In Andhra Pradesh Starts On September 19

Kesineni Shivnath speaking to reporters. Also seen in the picture are Kalyan Krishna and Jai Kishan. ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: Preparations are complete for the Women's Andhra Premier League (WAPL) tournament, organised by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) with the aim of showcasing the talent of female cricketers.

ACA President and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath announced that day-night matches would be held from September 19 to 27 at the ACA Stadium in Mangalagiri in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

He stated that Nara Brahmani, Executive Director of Heritage Foods, would attend the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest.

Sivanath mentioned that free bus services are being arranged by the ACA to transport female students from Vijayawada, Guntur, and Mangalagiri to watch the matches.

He added that entry for spectators would be free. He explained that female judges, ministers, MLAs, other public representatives, businesspeople, and high-ranking officials would be invited as guests for the daily matches.