Women's Cricket Extravaganza In Andhra Pradesh Starts On September 19
Nara Brahmani will attend the WAPL inauguration ceremony as the chief guest.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
Amaravati: Preparations are complete for the Women's Andhra Premier League (WAPL) tournament, organised by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) with the aim of showcasing the talent of female cricketers.
ACA President and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath announced that day-night matches would be held from September 19 to 27 at the ACA Stadium in Mangalagiri in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.
He stated that Nara Brahmani, Executive Director of Heritage Foods, would attend the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest.
Sivanath mentioned that free bus services are being arranged by the ACA to transport female students from Vijayawada, Guntur, and Mangalagiri to watch the matches.
He added that entry for spectators would be free. He explained that female judges, ministers, MLAs, other public representatives, businesspeople, and high-ranking officials would be invited as guests for the daily matches.
He noted that prestigious organisations, including Ushodaya Enterprises, have acquired teams in this league, which is being conducted under a franchise model for the first time.
Sivanath was speaking at a press conference at the ACA office in Vijayawada. He was accompanied by Director of Cricket Operations Kalyan Krishna and Chief Administrative Officer Jai Kishan. He stated that the matches would be broadcast live on Jio Hotstar.
Bike Rally with Women Today
A bike rally involving women was organized on Thursday — from Novotel in Vijayawada to the ACA Stadium in Mangalagiri — as part of the promotional campaign for the WAPL.
"We will conduct the upcoming WAPL matches in Visakhapatnam and Kadapa, ensuring standards on par with the Andhra Premier League," Shivnath stated. Shivnath congratulated Sricharani for playing a pivotal role in the Indian women's team's victory at the Asia Cup T20. He added that interactive sessions with Sricharani would be organized to inspire young cricketers.
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