ETV Bharat / sports

Women's Asia Cup T20: Spinners Headline India's Crushing 7-wicket Win Versus Pakistan

Dubai: Young spin twins Shree Charani and Prema Rawat strangled Pakistan with deadly spells as India trampled all over their arch-rivals, winning a lopsided Women's Asia Cup T20 contest by seven wickets here on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who become the first international captain (men or women) to lead the country in 150 T20Is, couldn't have been more pleased to find her spinners skittling out Pakistan for 55 in just 18.1 overs -- their lowest-ever total in the shortest format.

Fittingly, she finished the game with a regal six down the ground. India's spinners -- 22-year-old left-arm orthodox Charani (3/7 in 4 overs), 24-year-old leg-break bowler Prema (3/9 in 4 overs) and part-time wrist spinner Shafali Verma (1/10 in 3 overs) completely dismantled the Pakistan batting.

Deepti Sharma (2/5 in 3.1 overs) completed the formalities. India completed the chase in 8.4 overs despite losing Shafali Verma (12), Smriti Mandhana (9) and Pratika Rawal (4) cheaply to Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana.

Harmanpreet (18 n.o.) and Deepti (12 n.o.) used all their experience to calm the nerves after some initial jitters. With no scoreboard pressure, Pakistan bowlers never had any chance as such to create an upset.

Indian women would have expected a bit of practice before their semi-finals but such was the plight of Pakistani batters that once again it became a 'No Contest'. In the history of T20 Asia Cup, India have won seven games to Pakistan's one.

Earlier, opting to bat, Pakistan did start confidently reaching 27 for no loss in little over four overs with openers Muneeba Ali (13) and Shawaal Zulfiqar (14) facing the seamers with ease but none of the other batters were able to reach double figures in an embarrassing display of ineptitude.

The two wrist spinners, Shafali and Prema, didn't try to turn and kept attacking the stumps with relentless accuracy. By the time, Deepti came in to bowl, Pakistan women had already thrown in the towel. In 18.1 overs, Indian bowlers delivered an astounding 78 dot balls.