ETV Bharat / sports

India To Play Arch-Rivals Pakistan On September 5 As Women’s Asia Cup Schedule Gets Announced

Hyderabad: The rivalry between India and Pakistan will be renewed once again after the dates for the Women’s Asia Cup were revealed on August 6. The arch-rivals will lock horns against each other on September 5 at the Dubai International Stadium.

India are in Group A with Thailand and Hong Kong. Group B will include Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE and Indonesia. The tournament will resume on August 28 with Thailand taking on Hong Kong. India have won three titles from the five editions played so far in the T20 format. This will be the sixth occasion when the competition will be played in the sport’s shortest format.

India will resume their campaign with the match against Thailand on August 30. All the matches will kick off at 6:30 pm local time in Dubai. The semi-finals are scheduled on September 10 and 11 before the title clash on the 13th.

India vs Pakistan in women’s Asia Cup

India will be aiming to clinch their 8th Women's Asia Cup title. On the other hand, Pakistan haven’t managed to win the trophy yet and lost to India twice in the final of the 2012 and 2016 editions.

Across the matchups when the tournament was played in the T20 format, Pakistan have emerged triumphant only once in 2022. During the recent encounter between both teams, India crushed Pakistan by 64 runs in the group stage encounter of the Women's T20 World Cup.

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 full schedule

28 August: Thailand vs Hong Kong, China

29 August: Sri Lanka vs UAE

30 August: India vs Thailand

31 August: Bangladesh vs Indonesia