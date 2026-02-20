ETV Bharat / sports

Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: India A Enter Into Final Beating Sri Lanka A By Five Wickets

Hyderabad: India A advanced into the final of the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, beating Sri Lanka A by five wickets in the semi-final played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday.

The Sri Lankan side was all out on 118 in 19.4 overs and chased down the target in just 13.3 overs and with five wickets in hand. In India, captain Radha Yadav was awarded Player of the Match for his all-rounder performance.

India A chase the target with 39 deliveries to spare

Vrinda Dinesh was the highest run-getter for India as she amassed 42 runs from just 20 deliveries laced with eight boundaries. Radha Yadav also chipped in with a knock of an unbeaten 31 runs from 18 deliveries. The team got to a good start, racking up 78/1 from 8.2 overs. Even the fall of four wickets in the next four wickets in 35 runs didn’t prevent them from winning, as the target was too low.