Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: India A Enter Into Final Beating Sri Lanka A By Five Wickets
Skipper Radha Yadav starred for India A, taking four wickets and playing a knock of an unbeaten 31 to orchestrate a five-wicket win.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: India A advanced into the final of the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, beating Sri Lanka A by five wickets in the semi-final played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday.
The Sri Lankan side was all out on 118 in 19.4 overs and chased down the target in just 13.3 overs and with five wickets in hand. In India, captain Radha Yadav was awarded Player of the Match for his all-rounder performance.
India A chase the target with 39 deliveries to spare
Vrinda Dinesh was the highest run-getter for India as she amassed 42 runs from just 20 deliveries laced with eight boundaries. Radha Yadav also chipped in with a knock of an unbeaten 31 runs from 18 deliveries. The team got to a good start, racking up 78/1 from 8.2 overs. Even the fall of four wickets in the next four wickets in 35 runs didn’t prevent them from winning, as the target was too low.
𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 ⭐— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 20, 2026
Now, one last job to finish 🏆#DPWorldWomensAsiaCupRisingStars2026 #ACC pic.twitter.com/YLMacxPMAr
Shashini Gimhani scalped two wickets while Yasanthi Nimanthika took one wicket for the Lankan side.
Sri Lanka all out on 118
Sanjana Kavindi was the top scorer for the Lankan team with a knock of 31 runs. But other batters struggled to score big. The innings involved seven single-digit scores. Radha Yadav picked four wickets while Tanuja Kanwer and Prema Rawat picked two wickets each.
A complete all-round performance powers India into the Grand Finale of the #DPWorldWomensAsiaCupRisingStars2026 🇮🇳#INDWvSLW #ACC pic.twitter.com/5dY0r30MlD— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 20, 2026
A collective effort from the Indian bowling unit ensured that Sri Lanka would get all out despite the openers forming a 36-run partnership.
India A to play against Pakistan A or Bangladesh A
India A will be up against the winner of the semifinal between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A. India A and Bangladesh A played the final in the 2023 when the inaugural edition was played. India A beat the opposition by 31 runs in the match.