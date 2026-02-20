ETV Bharat / sports

Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: India A Enter Into Final Beating Sri Lanka A By Five Wickets

Skipper Radha Yadav starred for India A, taking four wickets and playing a knock of an unbeaten 31 to orchestrate a five-wicket win.

Women Asia Cup Rising Stars
File Photo: Radha Yadav (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : February 20, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: India A advanced into the final of the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, beating Sri Lanka A by five wickets in the semi-final played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday.

The Sri Lankan side was all out on 118 in 19.4 overs and chased down the target in just 13.3 overs and with five wickets in hand. In India, captain Radha Yadav was awarded Player of the Match for his all-rounder performance.

India A chase the target with 39 deliveries to spare

Vrinda Dinesh was the highest run-getter for India as she amassed 42 runs from just 20 deliveries laced with eight boundaries. Radha Yadav also chipped in with a knock of an unbeaten 31 runs from 18 deliveries. The team got to a good start, racking up 78/1 from 8.2 overs. Even the fall of four wickets in the next four wickets in 35 runs didn’t prevent them from winning, as the target was too low.

Shashini Gimhani scalped two wickets while Yasanthi Nimanthika took one wicket for the Lankan side.

Sri Lanka all out on 118

Sanjana Kavindi was the top scorer for the Lankan team with a knock of 31 runs. But other batters struggled to score big. The innings involved seven single-digit scores. Radha Yadav picked four wickets while Tanuja Kanwer and Prema Rawat picked two wickets each.

A collective effort from the Indian bowling unit ensured that Sri Lanka would get all out despite the openers forming a 36-run partnership.

India A to play against Pakistan A or Bangladesh A

India A will be up against the winner of the semifinal between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A. India A and Bangladesh A played the final in the 2023 when the inaugural edition was played. India A beat the opposition by 31 runs in the match.

TAGGED:

RADHA YADAV PLAYER OF MATCH
INDIA A VS SRI LANKA A
INDIA A WOMEN CRICKET TEAM
WOMEN ASIA CUP RISING STARS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.