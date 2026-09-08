Women’s Asia Cup: Pakistan Advance Into Semis With 72-Run Win Over Hong Kong
The Pakistan team overcame their defeat against India to beat Hong Kong to book a berth in the semis of the Women’s Asia Cup.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 9:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan overcame the defeat against India to book a spot in the semifinal of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 with a 72-run victory over Hong Kong. Nashra Sandhu produced a terrific spell to help the team secure a triumph. She became the first Pakistani bowler to take six wickets in a T20I as the team bundled out the opposition on a low total of 71 while they were chasing a target of 144.
Hong Kong were reduced to 28/2 after the powerplay when Sandu was introduced. The openers had already fallen early in the innings as Mariko Hill registered her third duck in a row while Natasha Miles was dismissed by Sadia Iqbal.
𝐀 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐢-𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 #𝐃𝐏𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐂𝐮𝐩𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 🇵🇰#DPWorldWomensAsiaCup2026 #PAKWvHKW #ACC pic.twitter.com/Qn7khunTos— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2026
Sandhu quickly took control of the proceedings after being introduced to the attack. She put an end to the decisive partnership between Yasmin Daswani and Kary Chan. She struck twice in the space of four balls to send Marina Lamplough and Maryam Bibi back to the pavilion. Hong Kong were soon reduced to 40/5, and the recovery looked tough from there on.
Sandhu then ran through the remainder of the opposition batting unit, dismissing the likes of Shanzeen Shahzad and Alison Sui in successive deliveries. She eventually claimed her sixth wicket as well.
An innings of two halves. Pakistan were brilliant in the first half but some poor shot selection towards the back end has restricted them to 143. Can Natasha Miles get her side off to a flying start or will Sadia once again do the damage with the ball? pic.twitter.com/osZIbzgc2l— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2026
It was Sandhu’s first five-wicket haul in the T20Is, and she registered the best bowling figures ever by a Pakistani woman in the shortest format. Also, it was the second six-wicket haul of the competition after Chamari Athapaththu's spell of 7 for 5.
Sandhu became the third Pakistani bowler to register a five-wicket haul in T20I cricket. Nida Dar achieved the feat in 2018 against Sri Lanka, while Omaima Sohail replicated the feat in 2022 against the same opposition.
Earlier in the match, Pakistan posted 143/8 with only four of their batters reaching double figures. Shawaal Zulfiqar was the highest run-scorer in the innings with a knock of 47 runs. Joyleen Kaur was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Iqra Sahar and Kary Chan picked two wickets each.