ETV Bharat / sports

Women’s Asia Cup: Pakistan Advance Into Semis With 72-Run Win Over Hong Kong

Hyderabad: Pakistan overcame the defeat against India to book a spot in the semifinal of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 with a 72-run victory over Hong Kong. Nashra Sandhu produced a terrific spell to help the team secure a triumph. She became the first Pakistani bowler to take six wickets in a T20I as the team bundled out the opposition on a low total of 71 while they were chasing a target of 144.

Hong Kong were reduced to 28/2 after the powerplay when Sandu was introduced. The openers had already fallen early in the innings as Mariko Hill registered her third duck in a row while Natasha Miles was dismissed by Sadia Iqbal.

Sandhu quickly took control of the proceedings after being introduced to the attack. She put an end to the decisive partnership between Yasmin Daswani and Kary Chan. She struck twice in the space of four balls to send Marina Lamplough and Maryam Bibi back to the pavilion. Hong Kong were soon reduced to 40/5, and the recovery looked tough from there on.