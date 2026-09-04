ETV Bharat / sports

Women’s Asia Cup: Mandhana’s Record-Making 124, Fine Bowling Help India To Big Win Over Hong Kong

Dubai: A fine bowling performance, after India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana hit a stroke-filled 124 off 64 balls, helped India thrash Hong Kong-China by 137 runs for their second win in a Group A match in the Women's T20 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday.

Mandhana's hundred, which also helped her become the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket, helped India post 193/5 after Hong Kong-China won the toss and elected to field first. Chasing a massive total, Hong Kong-China were off to a poor start, losing their first wicket for 2 runs in the second over. They did not recover from that stumble and lost wickets at regular intervals, getting bowled out for 56 in 16.2 overs as the Indian bowlers produced a good effort.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma led the Indian bowling effort with 3 wickets for nine runs in three overs. Fellow spinner N. Shree Charani (2-16), Nandani Sharma (2-6) and Prema Rawat (2-12) claimed a brace of wickets each as the Indians remained strong even though they were defending a big score.

Only three Hong Kong batters -- skipper Natasha Miles (15), wicketkeeper-batter Yasmin Daswani (11) and Marina Lamplough (13) -- reached double figures as the ODI World Champions did not give the minnows many chances.

Earlier, opening the batting alongside Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana overcame a slow, low-paced surface in Dubai to register her second T20I century laced with 14 boundaries and seven sixes, making her the first Indian women’s batter to achieve this landmark.

In doing so, she surpassed former teammate Mithali Raj's international career tally of 10,868 runs, while also claiming her 18th international hundred across formats - the most centuries hit by a batter in women's international cricket and took her past Meg Lanning in the list.