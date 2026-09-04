ETV Bharat / sports

Women's APL-2026 To Start From September 19; Final To Be Played On September 27

Amaravati: The schedule for the Women's APL has been released. A total of 13 matches, including the final, will be held in this coveted league.

While the tournament will start on September 19, the final match will be held on September 27. If there is any interruption to the summit clash, it will be held on the next day on the reserved day.

The matches will be held in the day and night format and will be held at the Mangalagiri venue.

Free admission will once again be provided to the public so that women cricket fans can watch the matches live. Keeping in mind the reception received by the APL League in the past, the organisers want a large number of spectators to come and encourage the players this time too.

Four teams will compete in the WAPL. These teams will compete against each other in the league stage. The teams that have performed better in the competitions will reach the final and compete for the title. Former Indian captain Mithali Raj will be the brand ambassador of the WAPL.