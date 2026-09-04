Women's APL-2026 To Start From September 19; Final To Be Played On September 27
Four teams, including Amaravati e-Champions, will slug it out in the coveted tournament to be played at Mangalagiri.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
Amaravati: The schedule for the Women's APL has been released. A total of 13 matches, including the final, will be held in this coveted league.
While the tournament will start on September 19, the final match will be held on September 27. If there is any interruption to the summit clash, it will be held on the next day on the reserved day.
The matches will be held in the day and night format and will be held at the Mangalagiri venue.
Free admission will once again be provided to the public so that women cricket fans can watch the matches live. Keeping in mind the reception received by the APL League in the past, the organisers want a large number of spectators to come and encourage the players this time too.
Four teams will compete in the WAPL. These teams will compete against each other in the league stage. The teams that have performed better in the competitions will reach the final and compete for the title. Former Indian captain Mithali Raj will be the brand ambassador of the WAPL.
Arrangements are being made to invite special guests for the launch the WAPL in a grand manner. The organisers are making preparations to organise the inaugural ceremony in an attractive manner.
To successfully organise the WAPL, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is continuing preparations under the leadership of ACA President Keshineni Sivanath, Secretary Sana Satish, Governing Council Chairman Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao, and Director of Cricket Operations Doddapaneni Kalyan Krishna.
The organisers are paying special attention to the organisation of matches, facilities required for the players, arrangements for the audience, and other aspects related to the league. Steps are being taken to organise competitions to provide further encouragement to women's cricket.
Amaravati e-Champions, Vizag Fire Birds, Godavari Golden Eagles, and Rayalaseema Zen Stars will compete for the title. Ushodaya Enterprises has acquired the franchise rights for Amaravati e-Champions, Ora Motors for Vizag Fire Birds, NSR Industries for Godavari Golden Eagles, and Garrison Constructions for Rayalaseema Zen Stars.
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