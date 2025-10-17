ETV Bharat / sports

Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Become First Team To Secure Semi-Final Spot After Healy’s Record-Breaking Century

Hyderabad: Alyssa Healy continued her terrific form and helped Australia secure a dominating 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Thursday at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Alyssa Healy stole the show with her knock of 113 runs from 77 deliveries and tumbled multiple records during her stay at the crease. Australia chased a target of 199 in just 24.5 overs with all 10 wickets in hand.

Second fastest 100 in Women’s ODI World Cup

In an innings laced with 20 boundaries, Healy reached her hundred in just 73 balls. Previously, Nat Sciver-Brunt of England was the second-fastest century in the women’s ODI World Cup as he made a hundred in just 76 balls in 2017 against Pakistan. Deandra Dottin of the West Indies is at the top of the list as she has a 71-ball hundred against Pakistan in 2017.

Also, it was her fourth century in the tournament history, becoming the Australian player with the most hundreds in the tournament. Earlier, Mag Lanning was at the top with three tons.

Bangladesh restricted on 198/9