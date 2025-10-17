Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Become First Team To Secure Semi-Final Spot After Healy’s Record-Breaking Century
Thanks to their dominance in the league stage, Australia have reached the semi-final of the Women’s World Cup 2025.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 9:37 AM IST
Hyderabad: Alyssa Healy continued her terrific form and helped Australia secure a dominating 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Thursday at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Alyssa Healy stole the show with her knock of 113 runs from 77 deliveries and tumbled multiple records during her stay at the crease. Australia chased a target of 199 in just 24.5 overs with all 10 wickets in hand.
Second fastest 100 in Women’s ODI World Cup
In an innings laced with 20 boundaries, Healy reached her hundred in just 73 balls. Previously, Nat Sciver-Brunt of England was the second-fastest century in the women’s ODI World Cup as he made a hundred in just 76 balls in 2017 against Pakistan. Deandra Dottin of the West Indies is at the top of the list as she has a 71-ball hundred against Pakistan in 2017.
Also, it was her fourth century in the tournament history, becoming the Australian player with the most hundreds in the tournament. Earlier, Mag Lanning was at the top with three tons.
Bangladesh restricted on 198/9
Bangladesh opted to bat first against the mighty Aussies, but their batters had no answers to the difficult questions posed by the opposition bowlers. Sobhana Mostary (Unbeaten 66) and Rubya Haider (44) showed some fight, but the other batters were dismissed on low scores. It was a collective effort from the Australian bowlers as Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King and Georgia Wareham picked two wickets each and restricted Bangladesh to 198/9.
Australia chase the target with ease
Australia hunted down the target without breaking a sweat and won the match by 10 wickets. Healy scored an unbeaten 113 runs while Phoebe Litchfield scored 84 runs. The duo chased the target in just 24.5 overs.
Records made in the match
Highest target achieved without losing a wicket in WODIs
- 218 by AUS-W vs IRE-W, Dublin, 2023
- 199 by AUS-W vs BAN-W, Vizag, 2025 WC*
- 174 by IND-W vs SL-W, Pallekele, 2022
- 164 by AUS-W vs SA-W, Bengaluru, 1997 WC
- 163 by AUS-W vs NZ-W, Melbourne, 2010
Fastest hundred in Women's ODI World Cup (by balls)
- 71 - Deandra Dottin vs PAK-W, Leicester, 2017
- 73 - Alyssa Healy vs BAN-W, Vizag, 2025*
- 76 - Nat Sciver-Brunt vs PAK-W, Leicester, 2017
- 77 - Ash Gardner vs NZ-W, Indore, 2025
- 79 - Nat Sciver-Brunt vs AUS-W, Hamilton, 2022
Consecutive 100s in Women’s World Cups
- Debbie Hockley (100 & 100*) in 1997
- Alyssa Healy (129 & 170) in 2022
- Alyssa Healy (142 & 113*) in 2025