ETV Bharat / sports

Women’s T20 World Cup: No Handshake Stance To Continue Against Pakistan? India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Responds To Query

Hyderabad: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur responded to a query asked to her regarding the no-handshake stance in the Women’s T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan on Sunday. Indian players have continued with the no-handshake stance with Pakistan players starting from the men’s Asia Cup 2025.

The trend also continued in the in Rising Stars Asia Cup and the Under-19 Asia Cup. Also, Harmanpreet didn’t shake hands with Fatima Sana during the Women’s World Cup last year.

In the press conference ahead of the clash against Pakistan, Harmanpreet was asked a query regarding the no handshake stance. She said that the Indian team is focused on the game; nothing else matters.

India have dominated the head-to-head record against Pakistan by winning 13 of the 16 matches. They have suffered just three losses in the matches.

“I have experienced that pressure from the time I started watching cricket as a supporter, and now that I am playing, there is more pressure. But we tell each other that it is always better to enjoy these games. And more than anything else, it is just another game,” Harmanpreet stated.

She also stated that they are aiming to start the tournament with a win and will aim to replace the result from last year.