Women’s T20 World Cup: No Handshake Stance To Continue Against Pakistan? India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Responds To Query
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur snubbed the handshake debate in the press conference ahead of the match against Pakistan.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur responded to a query asked to her regarding the no-handshake stance in the Women’s T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan on Sunday. Indian players have continued with the no-handshake stance with Pakistan players starting from the men’s Asia Cup 2025.
The trend also continued in the in Rising Stars Asia Cup and the Under-19 Asia Cup. Also, Harmanpreet didn’t shake hands with Fatima Sana during the Women’s World Cup last year.
In the press conference ahead of the clash against Pakistan, Harmanpreet was asked a query regarding the no handshake stance. She said that the Indian team is focused on the game; nothing else matters.
India have dominated the head-to-head record against Pakistan by winning 13 of the 16 matches. They have suffered just three losses in the matches.
“I have experienced that pressure from the time I started watching cricket as a supporter, and now that I am playing, there is more pressure. But we tell each other that it is always better to enjoy these games. And more than anything else, it is just another game,” Harmanpreet stated.
She also stated that they are aiming to start the tournament with a win and will aim to replace the result from last year.
“That first game always sets the tone for you, and all of us are looking forward to the match. We want to go to the tournament with the same positive attitude ahead of the last ODI World Cup,” she added.
Head-to-head record
India has a huge advantage in the head-to-head record. India and Pakistan have faced each other 16 times in women's T20 international cricket so far. Out of these, India has won 13 matches while Pakistan has managed to win only three. In such a situation, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team India will be hoping to start the tournament with a win.
Where to watch the India-Pakistan match live?
The live streaming of the India Women vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be on the 'JioHotstar' app. Similarly, it will be broadcast live on TV on the 'Star Sports Network' channel. The match between India vs Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will start at 7 pm. The toss will be held half an hour before that, i.e. at 6:30 pm.