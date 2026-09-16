ETV Bharat / sports

WPL 2027 to be staged from January 14 to February 7

New Delhi: The fifth edition of the Women's Premier League will be played from January 14 to February 7, 2027, while its auction will be held on October 28 this year in Kochi, the BCCI announced on Wednesday. The BCCI, however, did not disclose the host cities for the WPL.

"As the biggest T20 league in women's cricket, the TATA WPL has established itself as a significant platform for the growth of the sport, bringing together leading players from India and around the world while creating opportunities for emerging talent to perform at the highest level," said the BCCI in a statement. The Player Retention deadline is set for September 28.

"The five franchises will have the opportunity to retain players from their existing squads as they begin putting their combinations in place for the new season," the BCCI added.