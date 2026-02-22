IND A vs BAN A Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: India A Win Second Successive Title With 46-Run Win Against Bangladesh
India A won the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars for the second successive time, beating Bangladesh A by 46 runs in the final.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: India A defended their Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars title, beating Bangladesh A by 46 runs in the final at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday. The Radha Yadav-led side defended the target of 135 runs with ease to clinch the silverware for the second successive time.
Bangladesh all out on 88
Bangladesh A struggled while chasing a total of 135 as they lost wicket on regular intervals. Prema Rawat was the pick of the bowlers for India with three wickets, while Sonia Mendhiya and Tanuja Kanwer scalped two wickets each. Four of the batters scored in double digits, while seven of the batters scored in single digits. Eventually, they were bundled out on 88.
𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐭𝐡𝐞 #𝐃𝐏𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐂𝐮𝐩𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐬𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 🏆🇮🇳#ACC pic.twitter.com/T83kbNEchM— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 22, 2026
Tejal Hasabnis powers India A to 134/7
Hasabnis led the charge for India A, playing a knock of unbeaten 51 runs from 34 deliveries laced with three boundaries and two sixes. Radha Yadav also contributed with a vital knock of 36 runs from 30 deliveries, laced with three boundaries and a single six.
Fahima Khatun picked four wickets while Farjana Easmin and Fatema Jahan Sonia picked one wicket each. Khatun’s spell helped Bangladesh restrict India to a low total.
A proper all-round show from Team India in the Grand Finale ~ every box ticked, every moment owned. Worthy champions of the #DPWorldWomensAsiaCupRisingStars2026 👏🇮🇳#INDWvBANW #GrandFinale #ACC pic.twitter.com/1cDtUKED2T— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 22, 2026
India A win tournament after suffering an upset
India A started the tournament on a disappointing note as they conceded a defeat against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The team then inked a winning momentum, defeating four teams in the next matches. They beat Sri Lanka A in the semifinal by five wickets and then were outplayed by 46 runs.
India vs Bangladesh in the final once again
In the previous edition, which was played in 2023, the same two teams met in the final and India A emerged triumphant. The team continued their dominance this time around as well, winning the match. The previous edition was named ACC Women’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup.