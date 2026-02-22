ETV Bharat / sports

IND A vs BAN A Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: India A Win Second Successive Title With 46-Run Win Against Bangladesh

Hyderabad: India A defended their Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars title, beating Bangladesh A by 46 runs in the final at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday. The Radha Yadav-led side defended the target of 135 runs with ease to clinch the silverware for the second successive time.

Bangladesh all out on 88

Bangladesh A struggled while chasing a total of 135 as they lost wicket on regular intervals. Prema Rawat was the pick of the bowlers for India with three wickets, while Sonia Mendhiya and Tanuja Kanwer scalped two wickets each. Four of the batters scored in double digits, while seven of the batters scored in single digits. Eventually, they were bundled out on 88.

Tejal Hasabnis powers India A to 134/7