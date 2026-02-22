ETV Bharat / sports

IND A vs BAN A Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: India A Win Second Successive Title With 46-Run Win Against Bangladesh

India A won the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars for the second successive time, beating Bangladesh A by 46 runs in the final.

India Win Women Asia Cup Rising Stars
India A cricket team (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : February 22, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: India A defended their Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars title, beating Bangladesh A by 46 runs in the final at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday. The Radha Yadav-led side defended the target of 135 runs with ease to clinch the silverware for the second successive time.

Bangladesh all out on 88

Bangladesh A struggled while chasing a total of 135 as they lost wicket on regular intervals. Prema Rawat was the pick of the bowlers for India with three wickets, while Sonia Mendhiya and Tanuja Kanwer scalped two wickets each. Four of the batters scored in double digits, while seven of the batters scored in single digits. Eventually, they were bundled out on 88.

Tejal Hasabnis powers India A to 134/7

Hasabnis led the charge for India A, playing a knock of unbeaten 51 runs from 34 deliveries laced with three boundaries and two sixes. Radha Yadav also contributed with a vital knock of 36 runs from 30 deliveries, laced with three boundaries and a single six.

Fahima Khatun picked four wickets while Farjana Easmin and Fatema Jahan Sonia picked one wicket each. Khatun’s spell helped Bangladesh restrict India to a low total.

India A win tournament after suffering an upset

India A started the tournament on a disappointing note as they conceded a defeat against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The team then inked a winning momentum, defeating four teams in the next matches. They beat Sri Lanka A in the semifinal by five wickets and then were outplayed by 46 runs.

India vs Bangladesh in the final once again

In the previous edition, which was played in 2023, the same two teams met in the final and India A emerged triumphant. The team continued their dominance this time around as well, winning the match. The previous edition was named ACC Women’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

TAGGED:

INDIA A VS BANGLADESH A
INDIA A WOMEN ASIA CUP
WOMENS CRICKET
INDIA A CRICKET TEAM
WOMEN ASIA CUP RISING STARS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.