ETV Bharat / sports

When And Where To Watch Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Schedule, Squads And Live Streaming Details

Hyderabad: The Women’s Asia Cup is all set to kick off in Dubai on Friday, and it will mark the 10th edition of the tournament. The tournament will be played in the T20I format, and eight teams will participate in it. 15 matches will be played in the tournament, which will run till September 13.

The eight teams have been divided into two groups. Group A comprises India, Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong. Defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE and Indonesia will be in Group B.

The top two teams will advance to the semi-finals. The semi-finals will take place on September 10 and 11, and the title clash will take place on September 13.

Sri Lanka are the defending champions after winning the title in 2024. India will aim to clinch teh silverware after a disappointing run in the women’s T20 World Cup, where they exited in the group stage.

How do Associate Teams qualify for the tournament?

The associate teams booked their spot in the competition through the Premier Cup, which featured 18 participants. Indonesia, Hong Kong, Thailand and the UAE topped their respective groups and then won the quarter-finals to book their berth in the Asia Cup.

Indonesia will make their first appearance in the Asia Cup.

Schedule

Date Match Teams Time (IST) August 28, 2026 Match 1 Thailand vs Hong Kong 8:00 PM August 29, 2026 Match 2 Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates 8:00 PM August 30, 2026 Match 3 India vs Thailand 8:00 PM August 31, 2026 Match 4 Bangladesh vs Indonesia 8:00 PM September 1, 2026 Match 5 Pakistan vs Thailand 8:00 PM September 2, 2026 Match 6 Sri Lanka vs Indonesia 8:00 PM September 3, 2026 Match 7 India vs Hong Kong 8:00 PM September 4, 2026 Match 8 United Arab Emirates vs Indonesia 8:00 PM September 5, 2026 Match 9 India vs Pakistan 8:00 PM September 6, 2026 Match 10 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 8:00 PM September 7, 2026 Match 11 Pakistan vs Hong Kong 8:00 PM September 8, 2026 Match 12 Bangladesh vs United Arab Emirates 8:00 PM September 10, 2026 1st Semi-Final TBC vs TBC 8:00 PM September 11, 2026 2nd Semi-Final TBC vs TBC 8:00 PM September 13, 2026 Final TBC vs TBC 8:00 PM

Squads

Hong Kong: Natasha Miles (c), Maryam Bibi, Chan Ka Ying, Chan Sau Ha, Chan Shing Yan Dorothea, Iqra Sahar, Joyleen Kaur, Mahekdeep Kaur, Mariko Hill, Marina Lamplough, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Shanzeen Shahzad, Siu Mei Wai, Wong Wing Kiu Hailey, Yasmin Daswani.

India