When And Where To Watch Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Schedule, Squads And Live Streaming Details
The 10th edition of the Women’s Asia Cup is all set to commence on Friday with the opening match between Thailand and Hong Kong.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Women’s Asia Cup is all set to kick off in Dubai on Friday, and it will mark the 10th edition of the tournament. The tournament will be played in the T20I format, and eight teams will participate in it. 15 matches will be played in the tournament, which will run till September 13.
The eight teams have been divided into two groups. Group A comprises India, Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong. Defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE and Indonesia will be in Group B.
The top two teams will advance to the semi-finals. The semi-finals will take place on September 10 and 11, and the title clash will take place on September 13.
Hello Dubai! 👋#TeamIndia have arrived for the ACC Women's Asia Cup 2026 😎#ACC | #WomensAsiaCup2026 pic.twitter.com/90w7VRAFk6— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 27, 2026
Sri Lanka are the defending champions after winning the title in 2024. India will aim to clinch teh silverware after a disappointing run in the women’s T20 World Cup, where they exited in the group stage.
How do Associate Teams qualify for the tournament?
The associate teams booked their spot in the competition through the Premier Cup, which featured 18 participants. Indonesia, Hong Kong, Thailand and the UAE topped their respective groups and then won the quarter-finals to book their berth in the Asia Cup.
5 T20 Asia Cup editions mein se 3 trophies seedha GHAR aayi! Women in Blue are aiming for a continental takeover in 2026!— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) August 27, 2026
Watch #DPWorldAsiaCup from Aug 28, 8 PM, LIVE on #SonyLIV & #SonySportsNetwork 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/Kl8pY2R6Ce
Indonesia will make their first appearance in the Asia Cup.
Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Teams
|Time (IST)
|August 28, 2026
|Match 1
|Thailand vs Hong Kong
|8:00 PM
|August 29, 2026
|Match 2
|Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates
|8:00 PM
|August 30, 2026
|Match 3
|India vs Thailand
|8:00 PM
|August 31, 2026
|Match 4
|Bangladesh vs Indonesia
|8:00 PM
|September 1, 2026
|Match 5
|Pakistan vs Thailand
|8:00 PM
|September 2, 2026
|Match 6
|Sri Lanka vs Indonesia
|8:00 PM
|September 3, 2026
|Match 7
|India vs Hong Kong
|8:00 PM
|September 4, 2026
|Match 8
|United Arab Emirates vs Indonesia
|8:00 PM
|September 5, 2026
|Match 9
|India vs Pakistan
|8:00 PM
|September 6, 2026
|Match 10
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|8:00 PM
|September 7, 2026
|Match 11
|Pakistan vs Hong Kong
|8:00 PM
|September 8, 2026
|Match 12
|Bangladesh vs United Arab Emirates
|8:00 PM
|September 10, 2026
|1st Semi-Final
|TBC vs TBC
|8:00 PM
|September 11, 2026
|2nd Semi-Final
|TBC vs TBC
|8:00 PM
|September 13, 2026
|Final
|TBC vs TBC
|8:00 PM
Squads
Hong Kong: Natasha Miles (c), Maryam Bibi, Chan Ka Ying, Chan Sau Ha, Chan Shing Yan Dorothea, Iqra Sahar, Joyleen Kaur, Mahekdeep Kaur, Mariko Hill, Marina Lamplough, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Shanzeen Shahzad, Siu Mei Wai, Wong Wing Kiu Hailey, Yasmin Daswani.
India
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.
Thailand
Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Nannaphat Chaihan, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Thanrada Seesawan, Naomi Hamilton.
Pakistan
Fatima Sana (captain), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.
Bangladesh
Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Farjana Easmin, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sarmin Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla.
Indonesia
Nanda Sakarini (c), Kadek Winda Prastini, Rahmawati Pangestuti, Wesika Ratna Dewi, Rada Rani, Desi Wulandari, Putri Suwandewi, Kisi Salisa Kasse, Sang Maypriani, Ni Kadek Ariani, Derni Bangi, Dara Agung Laksmi, Lie Qiao, Maria Corazon Wombaki, Sofia Velic.
Sri Lanka
Chamari Athapaththu (c), Mithali Ayodhya, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Sanjana Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Nimasha Meepage, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Hasini Perera, Chamudi Praboda, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Chethana Vimukthi.
UAE
Esha Oza (c), Archara Supriya, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Janani Thirukkumaran, Lavanya Keny, Mehul Kulkarni, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish, Uttara Iyer, Vaishnave Mahesh.
Women’s Asia Cup 2026 live streaming details
Where to watch the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 in India?
The tournament will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network Channels. Also, it will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.