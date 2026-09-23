ETV Bharat / sports

Women Andhra Premier League | Amaravati e-Champions-Vizag Firebirds Match Cancelled; Teams Share Points

Mangalagiri: For the first time in the Women Andhra Premier League, a match was cancelled. The match scheduled to be played between Amaravati e- Champions and Vizag Firebirds on Wednesday as part of the league was cancelled without even a toss due to rain.

The umpires cancelled the match after the rain severely disrupted it. Both teams were awarded one point each. Amaravati e-Champions still has two matches to play in this league stage.

Rain that did not stop for two hours

The match was scheduled to be played at Mangalagiri Stadium at 1.30 PM. However, there was heavy rain. The start of the game was delayed. However, the umpires tried to conduct the match even by shortening the overs. But after waiting for two hours and the rain did not stop, they called off the match.

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