Women Andhra Premier League | Amaravati e-Champions-Vizag Firebirds Match Cancelled; Teams Share Points
Amaravati e-Champions, who have registered two wins, have moved to the top of the points table.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Mangalagiri: For the first time in the Women Andhra Premier League, a match was cancelled. The match scheduled to be played between Amaravati e- Champions and Vizag Firebirds on Wednesday as part of the league was cancelled without even a toss due to rain.
The umpires cancelled the match after the rain severely disrupted it. Both teams were awarded one point each. Amaravati e-Champions still has two matches to play in this league stage.
Rain that did not stop for two hours
The match was scheduled to be played at Mangalagiri Stadium at 1.30 PM. However, there was heavy rain. The start of the game was delayed. However, the umpires tried to conduct the match even by shortening the overs. But after waiting for two hours and the rain did not stop, they called off the match.
Top of the table
With this match being cancelled, Amaravati e-Champions has reached the top of the points table. Amaravati e-Champions, which has played four matches so far, is at the top with five points.
The team has won two games and suffered a defeat. Vizag Firebirds opened its points account. Vizag, which had lost all the first three matches, got a point after the match was called off.
The second match between Godavari Golden Eagles and Rayalaseema Zen Stars will be played today in WAPL. However, there is a threat of rain for this match too. The match will also be cancelled if the rain persists.
Amaravati e-Champions next play Godavari Golden Eagles on September 24, and the team would like to win the game after suffering a defeat. On September 25, they will play Rayalaseema -Zen Stars. Both matches will start at 5.30 PM.
2026 WAPL Points Table
- Amaravathi E Champions - 5 points - Run Rate +0.383
- Rayalaseema Zen Stars - 4 points - Run Rate +0.643
- Godavari Golden Eagles - 4 points - Run Rate -0.164
- Vizag Fire Birds - 1 point - Run Rate-0.817