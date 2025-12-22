ETV Bharat / sports

With Resilience And Grit Bikramaditya Turns Tragedy Into Triumph

By Minati Singha

Bhubaneswar: The sky seemed to collapse on Bikramaditya Jena the day doctors told him he would never stand or walk again. A road accident in 2017 had confined the then 20-year-old to a wheelchair, turning his world upside down and forcing him to confront a future he had never imagined. But it also became the starting point of an extraordinary journey of resilience, grit and determination.

Jena, now 28, a promising para athlete of the state, who was also in the Odisha team of wheelchair Rugby that won the national championship in October 2025. However, the journey from hospital bed to international sporting arena was anything but easy for Jena.

The young man from Anandpur in Keonjhar district of Odisha chose not to surrender to circumstances. Jena lost his father in 2014, years before the accident. With his mother and two younger siblings depending on him, survival became as pressing as recovery. Jena decided to complete his graduation and began working part-time in a bank.

"After the accident, there were days when I felt completely broken. I can see my future as dark. But giving up was never an option for me because my mother and younger siblings depended on me. I decided to stand tall, even if I cannot stand on my feet," Jena told ETVBharat.

A turning point came when someone suggested him to visit the rehabilitation centre at Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SV NIRTAR) at Olatpur in Cuttack. What began as a routine visit transformed into a life-changing encounter. There, Jena was introduced to various sports.