With Resilience And Grit Bikramaditya Turns Tragedy Into Triumph
Bikramaditya Jena is a promising para athlete from Odisha. His journey from hospital bed to international sporting arena is inspirational.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 6:18 PM IST
By Minati Singha
Bhubaneswar: The sky seemed to collapse on Bikramaditya Jena the day doctors told him he would never stand or walk again. A road accident in 2017 had confined the then 20-year-old to a wheelchair, turning his world upside down and forcing him to confront a future he had never imagined. But it also became the starting point of an extraordinary journey of resilience, grit and determination.
Jena, now 28, a promising para athlete of the state, who was also in the Odisha team of wheelchair Rugby that won the national championship in October 2025. However, the journey from hospital bed to international sporting arena was anything but easy for Jena.
The young man from Anandpur in Keonjhar district of Odisha chose not to surrender to circumstances. Jena lost his father in 2014, years before the accident. With his mother and two younger siblings depending on him, survival became as pressing as recovery. Jena decided to complete his graduation and began working part-time in a bank.
"After the accident, there were days when I felt completely broken. I can see my future as dark. But giving up was never an option for me because my mother and younger siblings depended on me. I decided to stand tall, even if I cannot stand on my feet," Jena told ETVBharat.
A turning point came when someone suggested him to visit the rehabilitation centre at Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SV NIRTAR) at Olatpur in Cuttack. What began as a routine visit transformed into a life-changing encounter. There, Jena was introduced to various sports.
"For patients with spinal cord injury, we introduce them to para sports. We assess the strength of these patients and suggest them activities. Besides, here they mingle with others having similar difficulties. Spending time together and playing various sports and exploring careers in sports not only helps them in overcoming their depression, but also receiving financial assistance from the state government and sometimes getting government jobs under the reserved category," said Dr Patitapaban Mohanty, director of SV NIRTAR.
About Jena's dedication and efforts, Dr Mohanty said, "Bikramaditya is multifaceted, and he has huge potential in para-athletics. I am very much hopeful that he will bring more laurels for the state and the nation in future."
Training with discipline and focus, Jena discovered his calling in para athletics. His dedication soon paid off. Last year, he clinched a state-level gold medal in javelin throw, a silver medal in shot put as a para-athlete. His success did not stop there. Jena also became a key member of Odisha's wheelchair rugby team, which went on to win the National Wheelchair Rugby Championship in 2025.
"I draw inspiration from videos across the world on YouTube. They keep me motivated to push my limits and do great things," Jena said.
His ambition is bold and clear, to break national and international records in javelin throw. "Currently I am throwing 23 -24 metres distance in Javelin while the national record is 27 metre, which I am quite confident that I would break it with more practice soon,” said Jena.
Jena also works as a food delivery boy and moves through by-lanes of the city using his tricycle to meet his ends. "I don't want to depend on my family for my needs. This tricycle moves at a speed of 25 km per hour, through which I deliver food," Jena said.
Read More