Ranji Trophy Final | With 477-Run Lead, J&K Put Up Dominant Show Against Karnataka; Place One Hand On Trophy
Having taken the crucial first innings lead, Jammu and Kashmir are all set to win their maiden Ranji Trophy title.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Hubballi: Jammu and Kashmir moved within touching distance of a historic first Ranji Trophy title after tightening their grip on the 2025–26 final with a commanding all-round performance against Karnataka at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) ground.
Playing their maiden final in India’s premier domestic cricket tournament, the team from the Union Territory delivered a near-flawless display across four days to take a massive overall lead and leave eight-time champions Karnataka staring at a daunting defeat.
After posting a mammoth total of 584, Jammu and Kashmir followed it up with a disciplined bowling effort to bundle out Karnataka for 293. In the process, the visitors secured a commanding 291-run first-innings lead. The advantage allowed them to play fearlessly during the remainder of the match and put themselves firmly on course for a landmark victory.
The bowling attack was spearheaded by Auqib Nabi, who once again waved the flag. The bowling allrounder claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul, dismantling Karnataka’s middle order and pushing his season tally beyond 60 wickets — an achievement that places him among the most prolific bowlers in this year's Ranji Trophy campaign.
Karnataka's resistance largely came from their experienced batter Mayank Agarwal, who produced a determined 160 in a largely solitary battle. While Agarwal showed grit and patience at the crease, wickets kept tumbling at the other end as Jammu and Kashmir’s disciplined attack denied the hosts to lay foundations for big partnerships.
Earlier in the match, Jammu and Kashmir had laid the foundation for their dominance with a powerful batting performance. Shubham Pundir struck a composed century, while Yawer Hassan contributed a crucial 88 to push the visitors toward a massive first-innings total. Skipper Paras Dogra guided the innings with calm authority, ensuring his side batted deep into the second day and built a total that placed immense pressure on Karnataka.
Armed with a significant first-innings cushion, Jammu and Kashmir continued to apply the squeeze in their second innings. Opener Qamran Iqbal anchored the innings with an unbeaten 94, helping the side reach 186 for 4 by stumps on Day 4 and stretching the overall lead to a staggering 477 runs.
The scale of that advantage leaves Karnataka with an almost impossible task heading into the final day. Even a draw would be enough for Jammu and Kashmir to secure the title due to their overwhelming first-innings lead—a scenario that now appears highly likely given the visitors’ dominance across all departments.
For a team appearing in its first-ever Ranji Trophy final, the performance has been remarkable. The pace unit, led by Nabi and ably supported by Yudhvir Singh Charak and Sunil Kumar, repeatedly unsettled Karnataka’s batting lineup, while the batting order displayed depth and composure rarely associated with the side in earlier seasons.
The triumph would mark one of the most inspiring stories in Indian domestic cricket, Jammu and Kashmir lifting their first Ranji Trophy after decades of participation in the country’s premier red-ball competition.
With just one day remaining and the match firmly under their control, the visitors now stand on the brink of history.
Talking to ETV Bharat, former Jammu & Kashmir pacer and current coach of Uttrakhand team Surinder Singh Bagal said, "We have almost won the match, and once the Jammu & Kashmir batters resume play tomorrow, opener Qamran Iqbal should go for a hundred and look for 200 as well. Jammu & Kashmir batters should play positive cricket, and even if they get out, Auqib Nabi should go for another fifer so that his wicket tally increases."
"This is a historic moment in making, and our players should seize this opportunity to get personal milestones," he added.
