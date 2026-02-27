ETV Bharat / sports

Ranji Trophy Final | With 477-Run Lead, J&K Put Up Dominant Show Against Karnataka; Place One Hand On Trophy

Jammu and Kashmir's Qamran Iqbal plays a shot on day four of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, at KSCA Cricket Stadium, in Hubballi, Dharwad district, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 ( PTI )

Hubballi: Jammu and Kashmir moved within touching distance of a historic first Ranji Trophy title after tightening their grip on the 2025–26 final with a commanding all-round performance against Karnataka at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) ground.

Playing their maiden final in India’s premier domestic cricket tournament, the team from the Union Territory delivered a near-flawless display across four days to take a massive overall lead and leave eight-time champions Karnataka staring at a daunting defeat.

After posting a mammoth total of 584, Jammu and Kashmir followed it up with a disciplined bowling effort to bundle out Karnataka for 293. In the process, the visitors secured a commanding 291-run first-innings lead. The advantage allowed them to play fearlessly during the remainder of the match and put themselves firmly on course for a landmark victory.

The bowling attack was spearheaded by Auqib Nabi, who once again waved the flag. The bowling allrounder claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul, dismantling Karnataka’s middle order and pushing his season tally beyond 60 wickets — an achievement that places him among the most prolific bowlers in this year's Ranji Trophy campaign.

Karnataka's resistance largely came from their experienced batter Mayank Agarwal, who produced a determined 160 in a largely solitary battle. While Agarwal showed grit and patience at the crease, wickets kept tumbling at the other end as Jammu and Kashmir’s disciplined attack denied the hosts to lay foundations for big partnerships.

Earlier in the match, Jammu and Kashmir had laid the foundation for their dominance with a powerful batting performance. Shubham Pundir struck a composed century, while Yawer Hassan contributed a crucial 88 to push the visitors toward a massive first-innings total. Skipper Paras Dogra guided the innings with calm authority, ensuring his side batted deep into the second day and built a total that placed immense pressure on Karnataka.

Armed with a significant first-innings cushion, Jammu and Kashmir continued to apply the squeeze in their second innings. Opener Qamran Iqbal anchored the innings with an unbeaten 94, helping the side reach 186 for 4 by stumps on Day 4 and stretching the overall lead to a staggering 477 runs.