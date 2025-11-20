With 11 Guinness Records In Skating, Chandigarh’s Janvi Jindal Is Wonder On Wheels
She is second sportsperson in India with highest number Guinness Records after cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who has 19 records to his credit
Published : November 20, 2025 at 2:09 PM IST
Chandigarh: Janvi Jindal can be called a wonder on wheels in a literal sense. This 18-year-old skater from Chandigarh has created history by setting 11 Guinness World Records.
Janvi is India's second-ranked sportsperson for making the most Guinness World Records after legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who has 19 records to his credit. Besides, she is the first Indian woman sportsperson with the most records.
By July 2025, Janvi had already created five Guinness World Records including those of include 27 spins (360 degree rotation on two wheels) in 30 seconds, two-wheel slalom (passing between 20 cones) in 8.85 seconds, 42 one-wheel spins (360 degree rotation) in 30 seconds, 72 one-wheel spins (360 degree rotation) in one minute and 22 consecutive one-wheel spins (360 degree rotation).
She has now achieved a new milestone by setting six new Guinness World Records in freestyle skating. The six new records include the most 360-degree spins on inline skates in 30 seconds, the most 360-degree spins on inline skates in one minute and the most one-wheel 360-degree spins on inline skates in 30 seconds. With the five previous records and the six new Guinness World Record certificates, Janvi has become the country's second-highest holder of the most Guinness World Records. She follows Sachin Tendulkar.
“I had set a target of making 18 records by the time I turned 18, and I am thrilled to have made 21 records by this age,” she told ETV Bharat.
Janvi achieved this feat by watching YouTube videos and practising at home, thus setting an example for others. She has won numerous national-level medals and has also distinguished herself in new areas like doing Bhangra and Yoga on Skates. She had started off at the age of nine on roller skates, bought by her parents.
It was during a visit to a mall that she insisted on getting skates. Her father gave in to Janvi's insistence. Despite wearing skates for the first time, she didn't fall but achieved remarkable balance, leaving everyone surprised.
With no one to teach, her father turned to the internet and taught her skating through YouTube.
Janvi practised skating on public roads at the Sector 22 Market, the Rose Garden underpass and at the skating ground in Sector 17. She often practised at night after completing her school work.
Experimenting with skating, she incorporated Bhangra into her routine and began dancing on skates.
Her father, Munish Jindal, is a General Manager with the multinational IFFCO-TOKIO General Insurance and is currently posted in Jammu. Her mother, Divya Jindal, is a teacher at a government school in Sector 16. Her elder sister is a graphic designer, while her younger brother is still in school.
Besides her Guinness World Records, Janvi has also received several other awards and honours. These include five entries in the India Book of Records that including being the youngest girl to perform Bhangra on skates and the most wheelie spins at Khardung La pass. She has been honoured by Chandigarh’s top awards for her performance in arts and culture in 2021 and for sports in 2025. She has also been recognised as one of the 40 most inspirational Punjabis around the world and was given the Punjab Inspirational Award.
She was recently honoured by Rajya Sabha MP and Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu, who gave her a cash prize of Rs 11,000 and offered her admission to Chandigarh University under a sports scholarship.
"I want my story to inspire other children, especially girls, to participate in sports and realise their dreams," she said.