With 11 Guinness Records In Skating, Chandigarh’s Janvi Jindal Is Wonder On Wheels

Chandigarh: Janvi Jindal can be called a wonder on wheels in a literal sense. This 18-year-old skater from Chandigarh has created history by setting 11 Guinness World Records.

Janvi is India's second-ranked sportsperson for making the most Guinness World Records after legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who has 19 records to his credit. Besides, she is the first Indian woman sportsperson with the most records.

By July 2025, Janvi had already created five Guinness World Records including those of include 27 spins (360 degree rotation on two wheels) in 30 seconds, two-wheel slalom (passing between 20 cones) in 8.85 seconds, 42 one-wheel spins (360 degree rotation) in 30 seconds, 72 one-wheel spins (360 degree rotation) in one minute and 22 consecutive one-wheel spins (360 degree rotation).

She has now achieved a new milestone by setting six new Guinness World Records in freestyle skating. The six new records include the most 360-degree spins on inline skates in 30 seconds, the most 360-degree spins on inline skates in one minute and the most one-wheel 360-degree spins on inline skates in 30 seconds. With the five previous records and the six new Guinness World Record certificates, Janvi has become the country's second-highest holder of the most Guinness World Records. She follows Sachin Tendulkar.

“I had set a target of making 18 records by the time I turned 18, and I am thrilled to have made 21 records by this age,” she told ETV Bharat.

Janvi achieved this feat by watching YouTube videos and practising at home, thus setting an example for others. She has won numerous national-level medals and has also distinguished herself in new areas like doing Bhangra and Yoga on Skates. She had started off at the age of nine on roller skates, bought by her parents.