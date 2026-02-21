ETV Bharat / sports

Winter Olympics 2026: Speedskater Kamila Sellier Taken To Hospital After Taking Blade To Face

Hyderabad: Winter sports are considered to be adventurous, but they have their own risks along with perks as well. Polish speedskater Kamila Sellier experienced the risky side of the sport as she got hit by a blade in the Milano Ice Skating Arena. She was leading her race, but the scene became chaotic in seconds. A misjudged move resulted in a tangle of blades and a fatal accident. Sellier lay on the ice motionless, and the officials rushed to check on her after the mishap.

How does the crash occur?

The crash took place in the quarterfinals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where every lap is significant. Sellier, ranked 20th in the world, had positioned herself well in the race. However, a competitor’s blade struck her above the left eye and within moments, her safety mattered more than winning the race.