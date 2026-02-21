Winter Olympics 2026: Speedskater Kamila Sellier Taken To Hospital After Taking Blade To Face
Kamila Sellier of Poland was wheeled out of the Milano Ice Skating Arena on Friday night after suffering an injury in the eye.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Winter sports are considered to be adventurous, but they have their own risks along with perks as well. Polish speedskater Kamila Sellier experienced the risky side of the sport as she got hit by a blade in the Milano Ice Skating Arena. She was leading her race, but the scene became chaotic in seconds. A misjudged move resulted in a tangle of blades and a fatal accident. Sellier lay on the ice motionless, and the officials rushed to check on her after the mishap.
How does the crash occur?
The crash took place in the quarterfinals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where every lap is significant. Sellier, ranked 20th in the world, had positioned herself well in the race. However, a competitor’s blade struck her above the left eye and within moments, her safety mattered more than winning the race.
Another look at the horrible Kamila Sellier speed skating accident. When it is slowed down like this you can see how close it was to leaving her partially blinded. pic.twitter.com/cefobBcW7V— USA NEWS 🇺🇸 (@usanewshq) February 20, 2026
With six more laps to go in the race, skaters were fighting for a position to enter a turn. Kristen Santos-Griswold attempted an illegal lane pass and collided with Sellier. Both of them fell to the floor. Italy’s Arianna Fontana, a veteran with 15 Olympic medals, was also involved in the fall. Sellier’s protective glasses were knocked off after a powerful impact.
Without them, the blade of the opponent cut above her left eye, leaving a deep wound. Officials rushed to the scene, and they held a white sheet to give the medical team some space to work. After several minutes, she was taken to the hospital in a stretcher.
Blade rips across her face in mid-pack chaos—missing her eye by millimeters.— Eric Trump Commentary (@erictrumpfan1) February 21, 2026
Kamila Sellier, 25, crashes hard in the 1500m quarterfinal, sliced above the left eye by a rival’s skate. Stretchered off, stitched on-site, hospital scans confirm her vision is intact. Possible cheek… pic.twitter.com/4u41rmZWOc
Polish officials said Sellier’s eye was OK. She received stitches at the arena before going to the hospital for more tests. The collision also involved Fontana, but she sustained minor contact. Kristen Santos-Griswold was penalised by race officials and was disqualified from the competition.
Who is Kamila Sellier?
Kamila Sellier, born 12 April 2000, is a short-track speed skater from Poland and has won multiple medals on the European and world stage. She has won a silver (3000 m relay) and a bronze medal (2000 m mixed relay) in the 2025 World Championships. Also, she has won two silver and two bronze medals in the European Championships.