Ranji Trophy Final: ‘Winning A Summit Clash Is Not A Cakewalk,’ Says Parvez Rasool

Jammu and Kashmir's Auqib Nabi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Karnataka's Smaran Ravichandran during the third day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir at the KSCA Cricket Stadium, in Hubballi, Karnataka, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 ( PTI )

Srinagar: History is within touching distance for the Jammu & Kashmir cricket team as they stand on the verge of scripting one of the greatest chapters in their cricketing journey in the final of the Ranji Trophy. Playing the summit clash against Karnataka at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Cricket Ground in Hubballi, Jammu & Kashmir, are inching closer to a maiden Ranji Trophy title after piling up a massive first-innings total of 584 on Day 3 of the final.

However, the title race remains delicately balanced. With more than two days still left in the match, the championship could ultimately be decided not by an outright victory but by a draw, a scenario that has now become the focal point of the tense final. Resuming their campaign with hopes of building a formidable total, Jammu & Kashmir's batting unit delivered an all-round performance. Shubham Pundir led the charge with a brilliant 121, anchoring the innings with patience and composure. His knock was well supported by several crucial contributions across the order.

Yawer Hassan chipped in with a solid 88, while skipper Paras Dogra added 70 runs. The middle order ensured the momentum never dipped as Abdul Samad scored 61, Kanhaiya Wadhawan struck a fluent 70, and Sahil Lotra produced an impressive 72. In a rare statistical quirk, almost the entire Jammu & Kashmir batting lineup crossed the 50-run mark except opener Qamran Iqbal, who was dismissed for six. The collective effort propelled Jammu & Kashmir to a commanding 584, a total that has now placed them firmly in control of the final.

When Karnataka began their reply, Jammu & Kashmir bowlers struck early to tighten their grip on the match. Team India player KL Rahul fell cheaply for 13 after Aquib Nabi produced a delivery that kissed the bat before safely landing in Wadhawan’s gloves behind the stumps. Nabi continued to wreak havoc soon after. Karun Nair was undone by a sharp delivery that disturbed his stumps without opening his account. Ravichandran Smaran followed immediately, edging another probing ball from Nabi to Wadhawan.

Karnataka skipper Devdutt Padikkal (11) also failed to steady the innings and edged Sunil Sharma to Abdul Samad in the slips. At the time of filing this report, Karnataka were struggling at 162 for 4, still trailing by 422 runs. The ongoing final has brought the Ranji Trophy knockout rules sharply into focus.

If both teams complete their first innings and the match ends in a draw, the team with the first-innings lead is declared the champion. But there is another twist.