Wimbledon 2026: Tournament To Introduce Video Review Technology For First Time
Wimbledon will enter a new era with video review technology from the 2026 edition.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Wimbledon is set to enter a new era as the tournament will introduce video review technology from the 2026 edition. The development will mark a notable change in how matches are officiated at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC). With the introduction of the technology, the players would be allowed to challenge selected calls made during matches. This will bring the tournament in line with other Grand Slams that already have a similar system in place.
The change will be implemented across six courts, including Centre Court and No. 1 Court. The system will be crucial in the high-profile encounters, which will improve consistency in decision-making. AELTC released a statement outlining the scope of the system.
🖥️ For the first time, a video review system will be used at Wimbledon this year.— DW Sports (@dw_sports) March 21, 2026
The oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament will allow players to review specific calls made by the chair umpire, such a double bounces. pic.twitter.com/AQZsrLtKQO
“Players will be allowed to review specific judgment calls made by the chair umpire (such as, for example, ‘not-up’, ‘foul shot’, ‘touch’) either on a point-ending call, when a player immediately stops play, or immediately after the completion of a point (in the case of hindrance),” the statement read.
“Players will not be limited in the number of reviews they can request. This enhancement has been made as a result of feedback following the adoption of live electronic line-calling last year,” it added.
The technology will be different from the existing electronic line-calling system, which determines whether a shot has landed in the court or outside the lines. The focus of the operating system will be on the situations which include human judgment, like double bounces, touches, and possible interference during rallies.
Players will be able to opt for a review either immediately after a rally ends or in case a decision halts the play. Notably, there would be no cap on the number of challenges a player can take.
The tournament has undergone multiple changes in recent years. The most noteworthy of them was replacing traditional line judges with a fully electronic line-calling system. However, the system has faced criticism after many high-profile incidents during its early use. One such controversy erupted in 2025 during a clash between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Sonay Kartal when a technical error was detected in the system.