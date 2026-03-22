ETV Bharat / sports

Wimbledon 2026: Tournament To Introduce Video Review Technology For First Time

Hyderabad: Wimbledon is set to enter a new era as the tournament will introduce video review technology from the 2026 edition. The development will mark a notable change in how matches are officiated at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC). With the introduction of the technology, the players would be allowed to challenge selected calls made during matches. This will bring the tournament in line with other Grand Slams that already have a similar system in place.

The change will be implemented across six courts, including Centre Court and No. 1 Court. The system will be crucial in the high-profile encounters, which will improve consistency in decision-making. AELTC released a statement outlining the scope of the system.

“Players will be allowed to review specific judgment calls made by the chair umpire (such as, for example, ‘not-up’, ‘foul shot’, ‘touch’) either on a point-ending call, when a player immediately stops play, or immediately after the completion of a point (in the case of hindrance),” the statement read.