Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams Set To Return To Tournament As Wildcard Entry
Serena Williams is all set to make her comeback on the Tennis court as she will return to Wimbledon as a wildcard entry.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tennis fans all around the world will get to see Serena Williams once again as she is set to appear at Wimbledon after coming back from her retirement. She will make a stunning return to the Wimbledon singles after being a wildcard entry by the All England Club. The seven-time champion will take part in the singles draw of the tournament for the first time in four years.
The announcement comes a few days after Serena announced her comeback to Wimbledon in women’s doubles along with sister Venus Williams. Serena spoke about her comeback a month earlier and said that her daughter, Olympia, played a major role in convincing her to return to the professional circuit.
This is not a drill.@serenawilliams will compete in the 2026 ladies' singles at #Wimbledon as a wild card. pic.twitter.com/1vHnDEQ4xm— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 21, 2026
The 23-time Grand Slam singles Champion had stepped away from the sport after the conclusion of the 2022 US Open. While speaking about her retirement, she said she would "evolve away from tennis" despite having announced it.
The All England Club confirmed the development on Sunday through their ‘X’ handle with a caption: ‘This is not a drill’.
Williams’ comeback to the grass court
The American great has become the talk of the town with her comeback from retirement recently. She returned to the action earlier this month after nearly four years away, appearing in doubles at Queen's Club alongside Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko.
The 44-year-old, a mother of two, is one of the most decorated athletes in the sport. After appearing for the first time in Wimbledon in 1998, Serena won the singles titles in 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016.
She has also bagged six Wimbledon titles with Venus, forming one of the most successful sibling partnerships.
Her last singles appearance in Wimbledon was in 2022.
What are wild cards?
Wild cards are special invitations given by the tournament organisers, and the player can enter the main draw without the required entry qualifications. Serena's most recent singles match was in Round 3 of the US Open 2022, where she suffered a defeat against Ajla Tomljanovic.
Also, in her last Wimbledon appearance in 2022, she suffered a loss in the opening round against 115th-ranked Harmony Tan. Serena is currently ranked 593 in doubles and has no ranking in singles, as she has been away from the court for a while.