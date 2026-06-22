ETV Bharat / sports

Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams Set To Return To Tournament As Wildcard Entry

Hyderabad: Tennis fans all around the world will get to see Serena Williams once again as she is set to appear at Wimbledon after coming back from her retirement. She will make a stunning return to the Wimbledon singles after being a wildcard entry by the All England Club. The seven-time champion will take part in the singles draw of the tournament for the first time in four years.

The announcement comes a few days after Serena announced her comeback to Wimbledon in women’s doubles along with sister Venus Williams. Serena spoke about her comeback a month earlier and said that her daughter, Olympia, played a major role in convincing her to return to the professional circuit.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles Champion had stepped away from the sport after the conclusion of the 2022 US Open. While speaking about her retirement, she said she would "evolve away from tennis" despite having announced it.

The All England Club confirmed the development on Sunday through their ‘X’ handle with a caption: ‘This is not a drill’.

Williams’ comeback to the grass court