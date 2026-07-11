Wimbledon 2026: Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill Steal Spotlight With Presence In Royal Box
Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill watched the Wimbledon semifinal between Alexander Zverev and Arthur Fery from the Royal Box.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST
Hyderabad: Usually, two sports don’t cross paths with each other, but Wimbledon got a cricketing touch on Friday during the men’s singles final between Alexander Zverev and Arthur Fery. Indian great Sachin Tendulkar and skipper Shubman Gill watched the match from the iconic Royal Box. Tendulkar is a familiar face at the All England Club, but for Gill it was his first experience of watching the Grass court action from the most exclusive seats.
These two were amongst the sporting celebrities who were in the VIP seating to watch the battle between Zverev and Fery. The former won the match to book his berth in his maiden Wimbledon final. Tendulkar has been a regular spectator at Wimbledon, and he returned to the stands once again.
Some rallies never end. Our friendship is one of them.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2026
Always a pleasure spending time with you, Roger. Until we meet again. pic.twitter.com/is6ZonZvz4
Gill’s stature in the sporting world is growing, and he recently witnessed the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit. The 26-year-old attended his first F1 race as a VIP guest during the British GP and experienced the thrill of racing.
Celebrities who attended the fixture from the Royal Box
Tendulkar was joined by former rival Brian Lara in the Box. Also, Roger Federer was in the premium seating, and Tendulkar uploaded a photo with him. Gill was seen just days before leading the Indian team in the ODI series against England.
Good company, great tennis, and timeless memories.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2026
Another wonderful Wimbledon afternoon, made even more special by @RalphLauren. pic.twitter.com/FSqGymYYU9
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was also in attendance, while Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe also watched the proceedings on the centre court. Apart from them, actor Kalyani Priyadarshan was also invited.
British actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Hugh Laurie and Damian Lewis watched from the Royal Box, as did fashion designer Tom Ford and Anna Wintour.
What are the benefits of getting an invitation to the Wimbledon Royal Box?
The Wimbledon Royal Box is only for invitees, and it's a luxury hospitality experience. There are premium padded seatings with the best views of Centre Court, and VIP access to the adjacent clubhouse for pre-match lunch, tea, and drinks.
An invitation from the Chair of the All England Club (AELTC) is sent to the celebrities for a particular match. The invited guests bypass the ticket purchasing process and receive an all-inclusive VIP pass for the whole day. Also, the guests enjoy top-tier culinary offerings, a free bar and goody bags as well.