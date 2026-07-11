ETV Bharat / sports

Wimbledon 2026: Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill Steal Spotlight With Presence In Royal Box

Hyderabad: Usually, two sports don’t cross paths with each other, but Wimbledon got a cricketing touch on Friday during the men’s singles final between Alexander Zverev and Arthur Fery. Indian great Sachin Tendulkar and skipper Shubman Gill watched the match from the iconic Royal Box. Tendulkar is a familiar face at the All England Club, but for Gill it was his first experience of watching the Grass court action from the most exclusive seats.

These two were amongst the sporting celebrities who were in the VIP seating to watch the battle between Zverev and Fery. The former won the match to book his berth in his maiden Wimbledon final. Tendulkar has been a regular spectator at Wimbledon, and he returned to the stands once again.

Gill’s stature in the sporting world is growing, and he recently witnessed the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit. The 26-year-old attended his first F1 race as a VIP guest during the British GP and experienced the thrill of racing.

Celebrities who attended the fixture from the Royal Box