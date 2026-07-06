ETV Bharat / sports

Wimbledon 2026: Novak Djokovic Surpasses Roger Federer’s Record With Win Over Roman Safiullin

With the victory on the centre court, he registered the most men’s singles wins at Wimbledon with a total of 106 wins, surpassing Roger Federer’s tally of 105 victories.

Hyderabad: Serbian star Novak Djokovic ensured his 17th quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon with a victory over qualifier Roman Safiullin. With the victory, Djokovic surpassed former legendary star Roger Federer, achieving a unique record. He won the match by 7-6(4), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in a span of three hours and 25 minutes.

"It's also due to him putting a lot of pressure on me, playing well," he added about the four-set scoreline. "I struggled to find the desired level in the game that I'm looking for that I had in the second round, particularly,” he added.

Djokovic overtook Federer on 105 men’s singles victories. Martina Navratilova holds the overall singles record with 120 victories. The winner of the match between Félix Auger-Aliassime and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will face the Serbian Superstar in the quarterfinal.

In another men's singles match, seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia faced off against Russian Roman Sabyulin. Djokovic fought back to win the first set 7-6 (7-6), then took the second set 6-3. Roman Sabyulin then fought back to win the third set 6-3.

This pushed the game to the fourth set. Novak Djokovic, who once again showed his incredible performance in the fourth set, won the set 6-3. With this, Djokovic defeated Roman Sabyulin 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 and won the match. With this victory, he has advanced to the quarterfinals of the current Wimbledon edition.

"I'm a perfectionist at core. I always want the best game, the best performance for myself... for others and for the crowd. It's not always possible, and sometimes it's hard for me to accept that and deal with it,” Djokovic added.