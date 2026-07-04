ETV Bharat / sports

Wimbledon 2026: Novak Djokovic Equals Roger Federer’s Record To Script History

Hyderabad: Serbian star Novak Djokovic registered a 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7-4) victory over France's Arthur Rinderecki in the third round of the Wimbledon men's singles. With the win, Djokovic has equalled Roger Federer in terms of most victories at Wimbledon in men’s singles.

The current season of Wimbledon is underway in London, England. In a third-round match in the men's singles division, Serbian star Novak Djokovic, winner of 24 Grand Slam titles, faced Arthur Rinderecki of France.

Novak Djokovic stunned the crowd by winning the first two sets of the highly anticipated match 7-5, 6-4. While Djokovic was expected to register an easy victory, Arthur Rinderecki made a strong comeback in the third set to take the set 6-1. However, Djokovic made a comeback in the fourth set and won the set 7-6, winning the fixture that lasted for a total of 3 hours. With the win, Djokovic has made it into teh pre-quarterfinals of the Grand Slam.