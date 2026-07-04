Wimbledon 2026: Novak Djokovic Equals Roger Federer’s Record To Script History
With his win, Novak Djokovic equalled Roger Federer’s record of winning the most matches at Wimbledon.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Serbian star Novak Djokovic registered a 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7-4) victory over France's Arthur Rinderecki in the third round of the Wimbledon men's singles. With the win, Djokovic has equalled Roger Federer in terms of most victories at Wimbledon in men’s singles.
The current season of Wimbledon is underway in London, England. In a third-round match in the men's singles division, Serbian star Novak Djokovic, winner of 24 Grand Slam titles, faced Arthur Rinderecki of France.
Novak Djokovic stunned the crowd by winning the first two sets of the highly anticipated match 7-5, 6-4. While Djokovic was expected to register an easy victory, Arthur Rinderecki made a strong comeback in the third set to take the set 6-1. However, Djokovic made a comeback in the fourth set and won the set 7-6, winning the fixture that lasted for a total of 3 hours. With the win, Djokovic has made it into teh pre-quarterfinals of the Grand Slam.
105 - Novak Djokovic has claimed a 105th career Men’s Singles match win at Wimbledon, equalling Roger Federer (105) for the most of any player in the Open Era. Rise. #Wimbledon | @Wimbledon @atptour pic.twitter.com/m6vVxjtcge— OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 3, 2026
Djokovic will be up against qualifier Roman Safiullin in the next round. He defeated China's Wu Yibing in the round and followed it up with a victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas in Round 2. Then, his win against Rinderknech ensured his spot in the fourth round.
Djokovic equals Federer
The occasion marked Djokovic’s 105th win in the men’s singles category at Wimbledon. With the triumph, he equalled the record of former Swiss great Roger Federer as the player with the most wins in the men’s singles category. Notably, Federer also has 105 victories in the tournament.
Djokovic has also equalled another record of Federer, who has advanced to the pre-quarterfinals for the 18th time in Wimbledon history in men's singles. This has increased expectations among tennis fans that Novak Djokovic will win his 25th Grand Slam title and set a new world record in this Wimbledon series.
Martina Navratilova has 120 wins in the singles category in the tournament's history. Djokovic has won seven Wimbledon singles titles in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022.